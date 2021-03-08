Putting patients in control of visitor management in the healthcare setting, IntelliCentrics' BioBytes radically improves safety and security for all while dramatically lowering costs for all locations of care

IntelliCentrics (6819.HK), the innovator of the SEC³URE Ethos, SEC³URE Passport, Link GO!, BioBytes and now BioBytes Visitor, serves healthcare facilities across North America, the United Kingdom, and China, announces the creation of another industry first, BioBytes Visitor. BioBytes Visitor delivers value on two concurrent vectors by giving patients control over who can visit them when receiving care while providing locations of care (LOCs) with the ability to apply their safety and COVID-19 policies to visitors. The result is the first-ever technology platform to support the needs of every individual entering an LOC.

"The ability to trust patient visitors is uniquely important for three strategic reasons. Firstly, every year there are literally hundreds of millions of untrusted and unwelcome patient visitors entering our LOCs, compromising everyone's safety and security. Secondly, COVID-19 taught us the most well-intended visits from family and friends can only happen with trust, at the right time and the right way. Thirdly, BioBytes Visitor is the ideal gateway for visitors to learn about our BioBytes telehealth solution which more deeply connects patients with family, friends and physicians," said Michael Sheehan, CEO of IntelliCentrics.

IntelliCentrics' Ethos is the first of its kind technology platform serving both the supply and demand sides of healthcare on a single, integrated, end-to-end technology platform. BioBytes delivers the portfolio of technologies serving the demand side of healthcare and integrates patients with their families and friends with the supply side of healthcare in a safe and trusted way.

"Each of our global markets continues to evolve, but they all demonstrate a large appetite for transformational healthcare technologies. By adding patient-centric visitor management to BioBytes, we believe that we can close the loop, offering a more deeply connected, trusted relationships in the healthcare journey," continued Sheehan.

About IntelliCentrics

With a mission to use trust to make high-quality healthcare as accessible as a good cup of coffee, IntelliCentrics created the SEC³URE Ethos. Built on three core principles transparency, neutrality, and independence, the SEC³URE Ethos is relied on by more than 11,000 locations of care worldwide to ensure mutual trust between patients, doctors, vendor representatives and healthcare companies. To learn more about the world's largest trusted healthcare technology platform, visit www.intellicentrics.com. IntelliCentrics is publicly traded on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under the stock code 6819.

