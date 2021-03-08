SAFEGUARDS | AutomotiveNO. 027/21

Under everyday environmental conditions the trim materials used in vehicles, like plastics and polymers, textiles, foams, and adhesives can release substances that have the potential to affect the health of any occupants. For this reason, car manufacturers have decided to develop their own standards to check Vehicle Interior Air Quality (VIAQ).

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) Renault and Nissan have established a new standard, RNES-B-20116 (previously D493018 for Renault and M0402 for Nissan), for VOC and formaldehyde testing on materials. Samples were tested directly by GC-MS or HPLC, without sampling. Going forward, sampling will be done using a micro-scale chamber.

The Process

A sample of the test material is placed into a micro-scale chamber (different testing volumes are possible) so that only the emitting surface is exposed. VOC are swept onto a sorbent-packed tube in a flow of clean and humidified air at ambient (or more elevated) temperature. Then the tubes are analyzed using TD-GC-MS.

SGS owns several micro-scale chambers across its worldwide network - in France, Germany, India, China, Thailand, and South Korea - to enable compliance with this new standard, RNES-B-20116, and other standards like ISO12219-3, ISO16000-25, Jaguar TPJLR 52.104 and FCA CS-13398.

SGS in France is now approved to conduct testing against the RNES-B-20116 standard and can deliver Renault accredited testing reports.

In addition to this VOC testing on materials, SGS can also provide VOC testing on parts complying with:

ISOs 12219-4, ISO 12219-5, 12219-6, and 12219-7

VDA 276-1 and VDA 276-2

VW PV3942

PORSCHE PN780

RNES-B-00114

BMW GS97014-2, GS97014-3, and GS97014-4

Volvo VCS1027,2729

PPV 4050/VW 96390

PPV 8041/VW 96423

HYUNDAI MS300-57

Suzuki SESN2403

Mazda MESCF080 & MES CF090

Honda 0094Z-T7S-0001

Mitsubishi ES X83252

Toyota TSM 0508G

GEELY Q/JLY J7110274B

FAW Q/CAM-502.1&Q/CAM-502.2

GAC QJ/GAC 1550.002

Changan VS-01.00-T-14016-A6

GWM Q/CC SY248

Dongfeng EQCL 4008

and on vehicles complying with:

ISO 12219-1

HJ/T 400

JAMA Report 98

FAT AK26

ECE/TRANS/WP.29/GRPE/207/10 (Stand 03.2017)

MLTM NOT. 649/2009 (MOLIT NOT. 2013-549)

VW PV3938.

For enquiries, please contact:

Damien JOUY

Deputy Head of Unit

t: +335 57 97 02 33

Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!

Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail industry

© SGS Group Management SA - 2021 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS's prior written consent.