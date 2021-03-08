Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.03.2021 | 07:52
65 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc

VALLETTA, Malta, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period of 1 March 2021 until 5 March 2021, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 704,000 shares/SDRs as part of the buy-back program initiated by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the Company's shareholders. The buy-back program, which Kindred announced on 26 February 2021, is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR"), the EU Commission's delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

The shares/SDRs have been repurchased as follows.

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK)

1 March 2021

200,000

138.9863

27,797,260

2 March 2021

400,000

143.9070

57,562,800

3 March 2021

40,000

143.2968

5,731,872

4 March 2021

32,000

138.7811

4,440,995

5 March 2021

32,000

132.5752

4,242,406

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions above, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 3,675,358 as per 5 March 2021. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

A full breakdown of the transactions conducted in accordance with article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this press release. A maximum of 2,000,000 shares/SDRs can be repurchased within the frame of the buy-back program and the total share repurchases under the program may not exceed SEK 190,000,000. For information about all transactions carried out under the buyback program, please see Nasdaq Stockholm's website:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 08-03-202107:30 CET.

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/repurchase-of-shares-sdrs-in-kindred-group-plc,c3301356

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3301356/1383239.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3301356/9ae265b3913da470.pdf

Appendix - Repurchases during 1 March to 5 March 2021 vF

© 2021 PR Newswire
