Altona Rare Earths Plc - Appointment of Directors

8 March 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Altona (AQSE: ANR.PL), a mining exploration company with a focus on Rare Earth Elements ("REE") mining projects in Africa, is pleased to announce the appointment of two highly qualified Non-Executive Directors, with immediate effect.

Audrey Mothupi, aged 50, is CEO of South African based SystemicLogic Group, a global financial innovation, data and technology disruptor, specialising in emergent business models. Her extensive knowledge of the African markets enables her company to deliver tailor-made solutions, providing strategic direction and strong corporate relationships. Prior to joining SystemicLogic, Audrey was head of inclusive banking at Standard Bank Group, where her division in 2013 was awarded the BAI-Finacle Global Banking Innovation Award for innovation in societal and community impact.



Audrey serves as independent Non-Executive Director on the boards of Pick 'n Pay, Life Healthcare Group and Arden Capital, all in South Africa. She is the Chairperson of Roedean School (SA) and was Chairperson of Orange Babies of South Africa, as well as sitting on the boards of Nordic Female Business Angel Network and the Numeric Board of South Africa. Audrey is a Fellow of the African Leadership initiative, a member of the International Women's Forum (IWF) and has been named one of Africa's 1,000 most powerful women. Audrey has over 18 years of business experience.

Simon Tucker, aged 50, is an experienced international businessman who is currently CEO of AIM listed SRT Marine Systems PLC, Chairman of Tan Delta Systems Limited and an investor/shareholder in various other early and mid-stage private companies. He has been a Director of SRT since 2002, taking on the CEO role from 2012. SRT is emerging as a global leader with first mover product and market development advantage in the provision of large scale maritime surveillance systems with government and commercial customers around the world. Simon brings 25 years of international business experience, particularly business development and deal structuring in developing countries, 15 years of City PLC management experience and a significant network of contacts.

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive of Altona, commented, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome both Audrey and Simon to the Board of Altona. Their established international business networks, deal making and negotiation skills will be of significant value as we progress the many projects we already have under evaluation towards a successful and robust outcome."

-ends-

For further information, please visit www.altonaenergy.com or contact:

Altona Rare Earths Plc

Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive +44 (0) 7795 168 157

Martin Wood, Non-Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7880 787 080

Alfred Henry Corporate Finance Ltd (AQSE Corporate Adviser )

Jon Isaacs / Nick Michaels +44 (0) 20 3772 0021

Further Information onAudrey Mothupi

Audrey, is or has been in the last five years a director of the following companies:

Current Directorships Directorships in the last 5 years Systemic Logic Group (Pty) Ltd Blue Stream Education t/a Numeric Systemic Logic Pty Ltd Calabash Seeds Systemic Logic Technologies (Pty) Ltd Calabash Tree Investments Systemic Logic Investments (Pty) Ltd Nordic Female Business Angel Network Systemic Logic Advertising & Marketing Orange Babies South Africa Pick n Pay Stores Group EOH Holdoings Ltd Life Heathcare Group Holdings Limited Systemic Logic Innovation Agency (Pty) Ltd Arden Capital Limited (Brainworks) Roedean School (SA) Finexable Ltd (FinTech Diversity Radar) Pick n Pay Holdings Ltd Bestvest 88 CC

Further Information onSimon Tucker

Simon, is or has been in the last five years a director of the following companies:

Current Directorships Directorships in the last 5 years SRT Marine Systems Plc SRT PMR Technology Ltd Tan Delta Systems Ltd At Joint Ventures Ltd SRT Marine Technology Ltd Software Radio Technology (UK) Ltd SRT Marine System Solutions Ltd EM-Trak Marine Electronics Ltd Software Radio Technology Ltd SRT Marine Systems Abercrombie & Associates GmbH

Save as disclosed above, there is no additional information relating to Audrey Mothupi or Simon Tucker which falls to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Apex Rulebook.

Company Information

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, rapid development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaenergy.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers.