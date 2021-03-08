Lithium-ion battery manufacturer Energy Renaissance has welcomed a new AUD 1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) Australian government initiative to boost processing of critical minerals for batteries, solar panels, and wind turbines.From pv magazine Australia Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison unveiled the federal government's technology investment roadmap last week as part of its AUD 1.5 billion ($1.2 billion) modern manufacturing strategy, which aims to position the country as a world leader in the renewable energy transition. A key element in that transition is energy storage, which the Australian ...

