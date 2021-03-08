Funds from the latest part of the Biden administration's Build Back Better pledge will go to grid modernization, carbon removal, renewable energy, and energy storage, among other technologies.From pv magazine USA The U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) has announced $115 million of funding for small businesses that take on clean energy research and development (R&D) projects. The funding will be provided under President Joe Biden's Build Back Better plan, launched on Feb. 5. The plan to provide the funds follows recent comments by Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, in which she highlighted her ...

