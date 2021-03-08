Ireland's Fusion Fuel Green has agreed to set up a demonstrator plant in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu to generate cost-competitive green hydrogen.From pv magazine India Fusion Fuel Green, an Ireland-based green hydrogen company, has signed a deal with Indian EPC contractor BGR Energy Systems to develop green hydrogen projects in India. The two companies will initially set up a small demonstrator plant this year. After that, they plan to jointly develop larger-scale projects to supply hydrogen for green ammonia and bio-ethanol production. Fusion Fuel Green will install the demonstrator facility ...

