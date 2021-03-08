Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 10/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-08 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.03.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 31.05.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.03.2021 - Arco Vara ARC1T Takeover offer TLN 31.03.2021 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 08.03.2021 MADARA Cosmetics MDARA Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Investors event VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 09.03.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Notice on General VLN meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.03.2021 K2 LT K2LT Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2021 Coop Pank CPA1T Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2021 Citadele banka CBL Audited annual RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.03.2021 Trading holiday VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.03.2021 Novaturas NTU1L Extraordinary VLN General Meeting For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.