Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 10/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-03-08 08:00 CET --
PERIOD            COMPANY TICKER                     EVENT                MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.01.2021  -  INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L      Buyback              VLN   
      25.03.2021                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.03.2021  -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe    Government           VLN   
      31.05.2021                                      securities auction        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   02.03.2021  -  Arco Vara ARC1T                    Takeover offer       TLN   
      31.03.2021                                      period                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      08.03.2021  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe    Government           VLN   
                   LTGCB0N026B LTGNB0N026B            securities auction        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      08.03.2021  MADARA Cosmetics MDARA             Investors event      RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      09.03.2021  Šiauliu bankas SAB1L               Investors event      VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      09.03.2021  Šiauliu bankas SAB1L               Notice on General    VLN   
                                                      meeting                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      10.03.2021  Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L            Sales figures        VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      10.03.2021  K2 LT K2LT                         Audited annual       VLN   
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      11.03.2021  Coop Pank CPA1T                    Sales figures        TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      11.03.2021  Citadele banka CBL                 Audited annual       RIG   
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      11.03.2021                                     Trading holiday      VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      12.03.2021  Novaturas NTU1L                    Extraordinary        VLN   
                                                      General Meeting           



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
