Germany opens retail stores with some restrictions, all Kamux's stores open again

HELSINKI, Finland, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Germany opens retail stores with detailed instructions and limitations on Monday 8 March, 2021. There are regional differences in the incidence of infections which determines the measures to be taken in retail stores.

"Kamux opens all eight stores in Germany in accordance with regional instructions and restrictions. The incidence of infections in each area determines what measures to take in stores and how to act. There are regulations for retail stores related, for example, to the amount of square meters per customer and to a prior appointment for a store visit. If the incidence of infections increases above a defined limit, the physical stores are be closed again," says Aleksandar Amann, Country Director of Kamux Germany.

"We are happy to be able to welcome customers again to our stores. We follow carefully the instructions in order to take care of the health of Kamux's customers and employees," continues Aleksandar Amann.

More information:

Aleksandar Amann, Kamux Germany, Country Director, tel. +49 40 5555 48951

ir@kamux.fi

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/germany-opens-retail-stores-with-some-restrictions--all-kamux-s-stores-open-again,c3301487