Montag, 08.03.2021
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
WKN: A1JBXU ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39 
Tradegate
04.03.21
14:13 Uhr
2,040 Euro
+0,020
+0,99 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
08.03.2021 | 08:31
88 Leser
Genel Energy PLC: Sarta-2 well enters production

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
08-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
8 March 2021 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Sarta-2 well enters production 
 
Genel Energy plc ('Genel' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Sarta-2 well has entered production at the 
Sarta field (Genel 30% working interest), with gross field production now in excess of 10,000 bopd. Genel expects this 
figure to increase from the existing two producing wells, as optimisation of facilities configuration continues post 
production start-up. 
 
The high-impact 2021 appraisal drilling campaign is on track to begin at the start of Q2, with the Sarta-5 and Sarta-6 
wells set to be drilled back to back. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy 
                                       +44 20 7659 5100 
Andrew Benbow, Head of Communications 
 
Vigo Communications 
                                       +44 20 7390 0230 
Patrick d'Ancona

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). The Company is one of the largest London-listed independent hydrocarbon producers, with an asset portfolio that positions us well for a future of fewer and better natural resources projects. Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Sarta, Taq Taq, and Tawke licences in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, providing financial resilience that allows investment in growth and the payment of a material and sustainable dividend, even at a low oil price. Genel also continues to pursue further growth opportunities. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          GENL 
LEI Code:      549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
Sequence No.:  94996 
EQS News ID:   1173709 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
