Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142J2 ISIN: GB00BYRJ5J14 Ticker-Symbol: PP51 
Frankfurt
08.03.21
08:20 Uhr
1,710 Euro
-0,040
-2,29 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7101,76009:15
Dow Jones News
08.03.2021 | 08:31
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Edison Investment Research Limited: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Resilient growth set to continue

DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Resilient growth set to continue 

Edison Investment Research Limited 
Edison Investment Research Limited: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Resilient growth set to continue 
08-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
London, UK, 8 March 2021 
 
Primary Health Properties (PHP): Resilient growth set to continue 
With its properties performing an essential role in the fight against the pandemic, and with 90% of rents paid directly 
or indirectly by governments, Primary Health Properties' (PHP's) portfolio was extremely resilient in FY20. DPS growth 
was uninterrupted due to consistently strong operational cash flows, and after a Q1 DPS increase of 5.1% in the current 
year, PHP is in its 25th year of unbroken dividend growth. With capital values also benefiting from a flight to 
quality, the FY20 total accounting return was 10.1%. 
 
Income visibility is strong, with long leases and substantially upwards-only rents, 90% backed directly or indirectly 
by government bodies, with little exposure to the economic cycle or fluctuations in occupancy. We expect an FY21e DPS 
of 6.2p, fully covered by earnings, representing a yield of 4.1. 
 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Martyn King +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com 
 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1173619 08-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

PRIMARY HEALTH PROPERTIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.