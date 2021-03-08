DJ Edison Investment Research Limited: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Resilient growth set to continue

Edison Investment Research Limited Edison Investment Research Limited: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Resilient growth set to continue 08-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Primary Health Properties (PHP): Resilient growth set to continue With its properties performing an essential role in the fight against the pandemic, and with 90% of rents paid directly or indirectly by governments, Primary Health Properties' (PHP's) portfolio was extremely resilient in FY20. DPS growth was uninterrupted due to consistently strong operational cash flows, and after a Q1 DPS increase of 5.1% in the current year, PHP is in its 25th year of unbroken dividend growth. With capital values also benefiting from a flight to quality, the FY20 total accounting return was 10.1%. Income visibility is strong, with long leases and substantially upwards-only rents, 90% backed directly or indirectly by government bodies, with little exposure to the economic cycle or fluctuations in occupancy. We expect an FY21e DPS of 6.2p, fully covered by earnings, representing a yield of 4.1. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

