Montag, 08.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
WKN: A142J2 ISIN: GB00BYRJ5J14 Ticker-Symbol: PP51 
Frankfurt
08.03.21
08:20 Uhr
1,710 Euro
-0,040
-2,29 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
08.03.2021 | 08:52
Hardman & Co Research: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Results demonstrate growth as well as security

DJ Hardman & Co Research: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Results demonstrate growth as well as security 

Hardman & Co Research 
Hardman & Co Research: Primary Health Properties (PHP): Results demonstrate growth as well as security 
08-March-2021 / 07:20 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Hardman & Co Research: Results demonstrate growth as well as security 
17 February's strong results for 2020 have prompted us to raise 2021E dividend to 6.25p, from 6.125p. Expansion of the 
market for modern primary medical assets accelerates and PHP's confidence in its repeated ability to deploy the fresh 
equity raised in 2020 (and previous years) has had a direct positive effect on shareholder returns. We think this REIT 
has significant per-share value growth potential, through capital deployment prudently raising LTV, through measured 
but accelerating rent rises, prospective reductions in cost of debt and overhead cost efficiencies from the recent 
internalising of the management structure. 
https://www.hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/results-demonstrate-growth-as-well-as-security/ 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link. 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co                       Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
London                             Mike Foster 
EC2R 8AE                                            mf@hardmanandco.com 
                                   +44 20 3693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1173660 08-March-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 08, 2021 02:20 ET (07:20 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
