Dialog Semiconductor Plc. (0OLN) Form 8 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: 08-March-2021 / 08:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FORM 8 (DD) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER OR PERSON ACTING IN CONCERT (INCLUDING DEALINGS FOR THE ACCOUNT OF DISCRETIONARY INVESTMENT CLIENTS) Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Nicholas Jeffery (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): N/A The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates: Dialog Semiconductor Plc Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) Status of person making the disclosure: Person acting in concert with the e.g. offeror, offeree, person acting in concert with the offeror/offeree offeree (Dialog Semiconductor Plc) (specify name of offeror/offeree) (e) Date dealing undertaken: 5 March 2021 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making N/A disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing

Class of relevant security: 10p ordinary shares Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 8,750 0.012 N/A - (2) Cash-settled derivatives: N/A - N/A - (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: N/A - N/A - 8,750 0.012 N/A - TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: N/A Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: N/A

3. DEALINGS BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1 (c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

(i) Party to an offer or person acting in concert (except for a principal trader in the same group as a connected adviser)

Class of Purchase/sale Price relevant Number of securities per security unit Ordinary Purchase of shares by the Company on behalf of the After the net settlement of income tax and shares of 10 director under the arrangement whereby a proportion national insurance contributions, 239 EUR pence each of their fees are payable in shares shares were acquired by Nicholas Jeffery on 64.1398 5 March 2021

(ii) Principal trader where the sole reason for the connection is that the principal trader is in the same group as a connected adviser

Purchases/ Class of relevant sales Total number of Highest price per unit paid/ Lowest price per unit paid/ security securities received received - - - - -

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Product Nature of dealing Class of relevant description Number of reference Price per security e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/ securities unit e.g. CFD reducing a long/short position - - - - -

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Type Class of Product Writing, Number of securities Exercise Option money relevant description e.g. purchasing, to which option price per e.g. Expiry paid/ received security call option selling, varying relates unit American, date per unit etc. European etc. - - - - - - - -

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant Product description Exercising/ exercised security against Number of securities Exercise price per unit e.g. call option - - - - -

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Nature of dealing Class of relevant security Details Price per unit (if applicable) e.g. subscription, conversion - - - -

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer or person acting in concert making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none" None

(c) Attachments

Are any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) NO Supplemental Form 8 (SBL) NO Date of disclosure: 8 March 2021 Colin Sturt, General Counsel / Contact name: Tim Anderson, Company Secretary +44 1793 756 773 / Telephone number: +44 20 3060 6845

