Sandbox, a digital learning products and services company, has announced the addition of the Code Kingdoms to their growing product offering. Code Kingdoms is the UK's leading provider of online programming and computer science resources for young people, and will join market leaders Poptropica and CoolMathGames as part of Sandbox Gaming, one of the three key verticals within Sandbox alongside Kids and Learning.

Code Kingdoms was founded in 2013 by CEO, Ross Targett, and teaches children how to code via Minecraft and Roblox. Code Kingdoms has taught over 2 million children through its platform, and provides customers with over 150 hours of educational material. Its engaging content is linked to the national computing curriculum, and the average subscriber completes 11 coding courses.

By acquiring Code Kingdoms, Sandbox is taking a major step forward in growing its footprint in the fast-growing kids' coding market, one of the highest growth areas in the e-learning market. Code Kingdoms has strong and adaptive IP, and reaches kids where they are, teaching them how to code through gamification and alignment with Roblox and Minecraft.

Bhav Singh, CEO and Founder of Sandbox said "Coding is an important skill for the new digital-first generation. We are delighted to welcome Code Kingdoms and Ross to Sandbox Gaming, and look forward to expanding our coding offering and growing the services Sandbox has to offer millennial families."

Ross Targett will continue to lead Code Kingdoms as part of the Sandbox Gaming vertical led by Abhi Arya, a co-founder of Sandbox. Ross said, "Sandbox prioritises learning in all its forms, and by joining the Sandbox Gaming family, we begin an exciting new chapter at Code Kingdoms. Being part of Sandbox will supercharge our goal of being the number one platform to teach kids the essential skills of the 21st Century.

Sandbox's growing portfolio of 12 award-winning digital learning products and services reach over 55 million millennial families and teachers monthly, and is well-placed to continue to serve these consumers with digital-first methods of learning.

About Sandbox and Sandbox Co

Sandbox is a London-based millennial education company with engaging online products and services that make learning fun. At the intersection of the digital, learning and media industries, Sandbox brands embrace technological advancements, focus on globally relevant core subjects that centre on families' interests and help develop 21st century skills. Sandbox Co represents and strategically operates the Sandbox-controlled and invested entities a suite of 12 brands, most of which are leaders in their own segment and have won several awards. These brands are aligned to three vertices; Sandbox Gaming, Sandbox Kids and Sandbox Learning. Sandbox's brands include CoolMathGames, Poptropica, Code Kingdoms, Tinybop, Curious World, Hopster, Family Education, TeacherVision, Teachit, Fact Monster, InfoPlease and Funbrain. Sandbox is committed to providing an unparalleled ecosystem of edutainment products, and currently reaches over 55 million children, their millennial parents and teachers. For more information, please refer to the Sandbox Co. website at www.sandboxandco.com.

About Code Kingdoms

Founded by Ross Targett in 2013, with backing from investors including Blenheim Chalcot. Following acquisition by Roblox in 2020, Code Kingdoms' subscription platform was spun out and is now the UK's leading provider of online programming and Computer Science resources for 8-14 year olds. Available worldwide, Code Kingdoms offers a B2C subscription service which gives customers access to over 150 hours of materials. The aim of Code Kingdoms is to teach kids how to code via Minecraft and Roblox; games they already know and love. For more information, please visit the Code Kingdoms website at www.codekingdoms.com.

