Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation has on March 5, 2021 received an announcement under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and voices of Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy in Kamux Corporation has fallen below the 15 percent threshold. According to the notification on March 5, 2021 Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy, a company controlled by closely associated persons, hold in total 5,825,751 shares in Kamux Corporation, which corresponds to 14.56 per cent of all shares and votes in Kamux Corporation.

Total positions of Juha Kalliokoski and Callardo Capital Oy subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 14.56% 40,017,420 Position of previous notification 15.02%



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: shares and voting rights





Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting right Class/type of shares



ISIN-code



FI4000206750



Direct 5,362,608 13.40% Indirect 463,143 1.16% A TOTAL 5,825,751 14.56%

Kamux Corporation, Communications

ir@kamux.fi

Telephone +358 400 629 337

Kamux Corporation is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has total of 78 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold approximately 300,000 used cars, 60,657 of which were sold in 2020. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 724.1 million in 2020. In 2020, Kamux's average number of employees was 713 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. The shares of Kamux are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange.

www.kamux.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kamux/r/kamux-corporation--flagging-notification-in-accordance-with-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-securities-,c3301498