Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896279 ISIN: SE0000163628 Ticker-Symbol: EJXB 
Tradegate
05.03.21
15:20 Uhr
10,895 Euro
+0,060
+0,55 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELEKTA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELEKTA AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,81010,89510:08
10,81510,89510:08
PR Newswire
08.03.2021 | 09:46
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elekta wins lawsuit against Livian GmbH

STOCKHOLM, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA) has awarded in favor of Elekta in a dispute with Livian GmbH (formerly humediQ GmbH).

The arbitration, reported in the latest interim report (Q3 2020/21), is now finally settled whereby all claims against Elekta group companies are rejected in full.

For further information, please contact:
Mattias Thorsson, VP Corporate Communications
Tel: +46 70 865 8012, e-mail: Mattias.Thorsson@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Cecilia Ketels, Head of Investor Relations
Tel: +46 76 611 76 25, e-mail: cecilia.ketels@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our more than 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-wins-lawsuit-against-livian-gmbh,c3301556

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/35/3301556/1383413.pdf

Release

ELEKTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.