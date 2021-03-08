The country's Ministry of Environment has revealed that five dams have already been identified for a total of 147 MW of projects. The new target is part of South Korea's plan to become carbon-neutral by 2050.The South Korean Ministry of Environment has announced a plan to install around 2.1 GW of floating PV capacity by 2030. The ministry said in a statement that it had already identified the five dams of Hapcheon, Gunwi, Chungju, Soyang River, and Imha as potential sites for the implementation of the first floating arrays, adding that projects with a combined capacity of 147 MW were currently ...

