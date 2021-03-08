DGAP-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Linde to Supply World's First Hydrogen-Powered Ferry



08.03.2021 / 10:59

Guildford, UK, March 8, 2021 - Linde (NYSE: LIN; FWB: LIN) today announced it has been selected by Norwegian ferry operator Norled to supply liquid hydrogen and related infrastructure to the world's first operational hydrogen-powered ferry, which will transport both cars and passengers.

Linde will provide a full-service solution to the MF Hydra ferry in Norway. Liquid hydrogen will be supplied from Linde's new 24MW electrolyzer at the Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany, which will use PEM (Proton Exchange Membrane) technology to produce green hydrogen. Linde will also build and install onshore and onboard hydrogen storage, distribution and safety equipment. Supply of hydrogen is scheduled to commence in 2022, at which point the fuel cell-powered ferry will reduce its annual carbon emissions by up to 95%.

"Hydrogen is a powerful energy carrier with proven potential for reducing carbon emissions when used in mobility," said Armando Botello, President Europe North, Linde. "We are proud to be working with Norled and, together, take the lead in developing the marine sector's transition to climate-friendly fuels."

"We believe that hydrogen will play a significant role in the future of zero-emission ships," said Heidi Wolden, CEO of Norled.

Linde is a global leader in the production, processing, storage and distribution of hydrogen. It has the largest liquid hydrogen capacity and distribution system in the world. The company also operates the world's first high-purity hydrogen storage cavern, coupled with an unrivaled pipeline network of approximately 1,000 kilometers to reliably supply its customers. Linde is at the forefront in the transition to clean hydrogen and has installed close to 200 hydrogen fueling stations and 80 hydrogen electrolysis plants worldwide. The company offers the latest electrolysis technology through its joint venture ITM Linde Electrolysis GmbH.

