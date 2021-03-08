The "Europe Aerospace Coating Market Forecast to 2027 COVID-19 Impact and Europe Analysis By Resin Type; Technology; End-User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Advantage of using Aerospace Coating is projected to escalate the Aerospace Coating market growth at CAGR of 6.5% during 2020-2027

European Aerospace Coating Market was valued at US$ 507.27 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 827.63 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players, along with their developments in the market.

Aircrafts has to withstand high climatic stress which generally damages the metal surface resulting in frequent repairs and maintenance. Aerospace coatings provides high resistance against corrosion, ultraviolet rays and solar hear, fog and other adverse weather conditions.

Aerospace coating not only provides protection the aircraft but also reduces the weight of the aircraft which helps in reducing CO2 emission. The requirement of coatings for aircraft is also due to the change in environment regulations. Aerospace coatings are designed in order to prevent temperature fluctuations, variable air pressure and variable air instabilities. Miniaturization, Precision and high strength has become the important features of aerospace coating.

The Europe Aerospace Coating market is concentrated with a few well-established players such as Akzo Nobel N.V., BASF SE, Hardide plc., Henkel AG Co. KGaA, Hentzen Coatings, IHI Ionbond AG, Mankiewicz Group, PPG Industries, Inc., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Zircotec.

