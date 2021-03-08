A British-Egyptian research group has tested the use of hydrogels beads for PV module cooling. The micro-sized particles were saturated with aluminium oxide (Al2O3) water-based nanofluids and placed below the simulated PV panels. The experiment showed, according to the scientists, that the hydrogels beads were able to significantly reduce the temperature by between 17.9 and 16.3 degrees Celsius.Researchers from Egypt's Benha University and the University of Bristol in the United Kingdom have a developed a new passive technology to cool off solar modules, based on saturating hydrogels beads that ...

