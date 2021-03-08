Italeaf S.p.A.: algoWatt will coordinate the GeTUP project for sustainable mobility as-a-service in urban areas

algoWatt will coordinate the GeTUP project for sustainable mobility as-a-service in urban areas

Total funding of EUR 1 million for a low environmental impact, customised and accessible travel planning solution

The company leads a partnership with Genoa's public transport operator, 5 SMEs and some research bodies

algoWatt S.p.A. a GreenTech Solutions Company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange (MTA), will coordinate the GeTUP research project on sustainable mobility and MaaS (mobility as a service) solutions in the urban environment.

The GeTUP project, worth a total of Euro 2 million, has received funding of Euro 1 million from the POR FESR 2014-2020 - Axis 1 - Action 1.2.4 - Poles of Research and Innovation of the Liguria Region, following approval by Finanziaria Ligure per lo Sviluppo Economico - FI.L.S.E. S.p.A., a technical entity that supports and assists the Liguria Region and other Ligurian territorial entities in the design, definition and implementation of policies and interventions in support of the Ligurian economic system. The algoWatt Research & Innovation team, in addition to coordinating the project, will participate in the design and development of the MaaS system (part of the funding of approximately Euro 0.28 million), in partnership with the Genoa public transport operator, 5 SMEs and a number of research bodies.

The GeTUP project will study, realise at prototype level and experimentally validate in the Genoa area a MaaS platform model for trip planning with reduced environmental impact, personalised and accessible, according to advanced profiling systems, adapting to the user's characteristics, offering incentives to stimulate behavioural changes.

algoWatt (ALW), greentech solutions company, designs, develops and integrates solutions for energy and natural resource management in a sustainable and socially responsible manner. The Company provides management and control systems that integrate devices, networks, software and services with a clear sector focus: digital energy and utilities, smart cities & enterprises and green mobility. algoWatt is the result of the merger of TerniEnergia, a leading company in the renewable energy and environmental industry, and Softeco, an ICT solutions provider with over 40 years of experience for customers operating in the energy, industry and transport sectors. The company, with more than 200 employees located in 7 locations in Italy and investments in research and innovation for more than 12% of turnover, operates with an efficient corporate organization, focused on the following markets: Green Energy Utility: renewable energy, digital energy, smart grids; Green Enterprise&City: IoT, data analysis, energy efficiency, building and process automation; Green Mobility: electric, shared and on demand. Different markets, a single focus: sustainability. algoWatt is listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (MTA) of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

