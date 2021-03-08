A team of researchers from St. Petersburg say they can build a circuit interruptor that works directly into the current collector. The device operates via chemical reactions and would be thus more reliable than current battery monitoring system approaches.Suppressing a battery fire is no easy task, and a critical condition of success is how fast a technology managed to detect a fault and trigger its responses. A team of researchers led by Oleg Levin, Professor of the Department of Electrochemistry at St. Petersburg University, has developed a new approach that promises to have a competitive edge ...

