Media and Games Invest announces successful launch of Trove in South Korea

DJ Media and Games Invest announces successful launch of Trove in South Korea 

March 08, 2021 
Media and Games Invest announces successful launch of Trove in South Korea 
March 08, 2021 - Media and Games Invest ("MGI" or the "Company", ISIN: MT0000580101; Ticker: M8G; Nasdaq First North 
Premier Growth Market and Scale Segment Frankfurt Stock Exchange) is pleased to announce the successful launch of Trove 
in South Korea in cooperation with their publishing partner Aprogen Games. 
Trove, one of the top games of MGI's games unit gamigo, has successfully completed the Closed Beta Phase and has now 
been launched on the public servers in Korea. The popular voxel MMO game is published in Korea by our partner Aprogen 
Games, through a sublicense. 
"Trove is a good example to show the potential for further growth opportunities through internationalization into new 
markets and platform extensions. By sublicensing the game to our local partner Aprogen Games, we expect to increase the 
audience of the game significantly.", says Jens Knauber, COO of MGI. 
Responsible parties 
The information in this notice has been made available for publication by the responsible person's agency listed below 
on the date revealed by MGI's news distributor EQS Newswire at the time of this press release. The responsible persons 
listed below can be contacted for more information. 
For further information, please contact: 
Remco Westermann 
Chairman of the Board and CEO 
+49 40 411 885206 
Sören Barz 
Head of Investor Relations 
+49 170 376 9571 
soeren.barz@mgi.group, info@mgi.group 
www.mgi.group 
Jenny Rosberg, ROPA, IR contact Stockholm 
Phone: +46707472741 
Mail: Jenny.rosberg@ropa.se 
Axel Mühlhaus / Dr. Sönke Knop, edicto GmbH, IR contact Frankfurt 
Phone: +49 69 9055 05 51 
Mail: mgi@edicto.de 
 
About Media and Games Invest plc 
Media and Games Invest plc (MGI), is a fast-growing and profitable company operating in the digital games sector with a 
strong supportive media unit and a focus on North America & EMEA. The company combines organic growth with 
value-accretive acquisitions, delivering strong and sustainable earnings growth. Since 2014 the MGI Group has 
successfully acquired well over 30 companies and assets which are integrated onto our platform, exploiting 
efficiency-enhancing technologies such as the cloud. The Company's shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Premier 
Growth Market in Stockholm and the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The Company also has a bond listed on 
Nasdaq Stockholm and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Open Market. 
The Company's certified advisor on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB;  info@fnca.se, +46-8-528 
00 399.

