Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rovsing A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares

The share capital of Rovsing A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 9 March 2021 in the ISIN below. ISIN: DK0061152170 ------------------------------------------------------ Name: Rovsing ------------------------------------------------------ Volume before change: 457,881 shares (DKK 22,894,050) ------------------------------------------------------ Change: 13,468 shares (DKK 673,400) ------------------------------------------------------ Volume after change: 471,349 shares (DKK 23,567,450) ------------------------------------------------------ Subscription price: DKK 117 ------------------------------------------------------ Face value: DKK 50 ------------------------------------------------------ Short name: ROV ------------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 36995 ------------------------------------------------------