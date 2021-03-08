DGAP-Ad-hoc: OPDEnergy, S.A.U. / Key word(s): IPO

OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering its initial public offering while its 100% subsidiary OPDEnergy has engaged EIG to refinance its outstanding senior notes due 2024 and raise financing to buy back Marguerite's 80% stake in three solar PV plants in Spain

OPDE Investment España, S.L. is considering a potential IPO by way of a mostly primary offering to raise equity to partially fund the development of its pipeline of renewable energy projects in the short term.

OPDEnergy has separately engaged EIG to refinance its outstanding € and US$ senior notes due 2024 with new senior notes in a principal amount of up to €140 million.

OPDEnergy's 100% subsidiary Otras Producciones de Energía Fotovoltaica has received acceptance from Marguerite to its non-binding offer and exclusivity agreement regarding the repurchase of Marguerite's 80% stake in three solar PV plants in Spain with an aggregate installed capacity of 150 MW.

8 March 2021. Madrid, Spain. In response to news having appeared in the Spanish press, OPDE Investment España, S.L. (the "Company"), OPDEnergy, S.A.U.'s ("OPDEnergy") parent company, would like to confirm that it is considering an initial public offering ("IPO") by way of a mostly primary offering to raise equity to partially fund the development of its pipeline of renewable energy projects in the short term.

Separately, OPDEnergy has recently engaged EIG on an exclusive basis in respect of a potential refinancing transaction by way of an optional redemption by OPDEnergy of its outstanding € and US$ senior notes due 2024 with a portion of the net proceeds of a new issuance of up to €140 million in principal amount of senior notes due 2023 (the "Refinancing Transaction" and the "New Notes"). The proposed Refinancing Transaction is not conditional upon the IPO.

In turn, OPDEnergy's 100% subsidiary Otras Producciones de Energía Fotovoltaica, S.L. has received acceptance from Marguerite Solar Spain, S.L.U. ("Marguerite") to its non-binding offer and exclusivity agreement until 30 April 2021 regarding the repurchase of Marguerite's 80% share capital in three solar PV plants in Spain with an aggregate total installed peak capacity of 150 MW, subject to completion of the Refinancing Transaction and other customary conditions (the "Marguerite Portfolio Buyback"). Such plants were developed by the OPDEnergy group, which continues to provide operation and management services in respect thereto, and 80% of the equity and shareholder loans of the three project companies were sold to Marguerite in 2019. Assuming that binding agreements are entered into by the parties in respect of the Marguerite Portfolio Buyback and all conditions precedent to closing are met, OPDEnergy intends to apply a portion of the net proceeds from the issuance of the New Notes to fund the execution by Otras Producciones de Energía Fotovoltaica, S.L. of the Marguerite Portfolio Buyback.

