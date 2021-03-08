Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Mindset Pharma Inc. (CSE: MSET) (FSE: 9DF) ("Mindset" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Dr. Joseph Gabriele, a molecular pharmacologist specializing in signal transduction within the central nervous system, to its scientific advisory board ("Scientific Advisory Board"). Dr. Gabriele specializes in molecular pharmacology, transdermal delivery and formulation chemistry with pharmaceutical, natural molecules. In his role on Mindset's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Gabriele will provide strategic guidance to the Company with respect to its clinical and product formulation strategy.

Dr. Gabriele led the development of a transdermal delivery platform, delivraTM that can be tailored to carry drugs across the skin and into the skin dermis, circulatory system or muscles. As a co-founder of Delivra Corp. in 2007, Dr. Gabriele and his team developed a transdermal platform that can shuttle small biologics to large peptides across the skin layers in a targeted, specific manner. As an industrial partner with the National Research Council of Canada, Dr. Gabriele's group conducts research in analytical/molecular biology laboratories located in Quebec and Ontario, Canada.

Dr. Gabriele has received numerous awards throughout his career including a Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) studentship award in pharmacology, a Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Graduate Scholarship, and an Ontario Mental Health Foundation Postdoctoral Fellowship. In 2007, he received the International Congress on Schizophrenia Research "New Investigator Award," and in 2008, the Hamilton Health Sciences "New Investigator Award." In 2018, Dr. Gabriele was the recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year in the health care category. Dr. Gabriele has extensive experience in start-up companies that commercialize products for medical sciences and the health care industry.

James Lanthier, Chief Executive Officer of Mindset, commented, "Mindset is thrilled to have Dr. Gabriele join its Scientific Advisory Board. Mindset will benefit greatly from Dr. Gabriele's extensive experience in drug and delivery product development, which will be critical as Mindset progresses its drug candidates towards clinical trials."

Dr. Gabriele is joined by Dr. Malik Slassi, Dr. Michael Ragowski and Dr. Guy Higgins on the Company's Scientific Advisory Board.

As consideration for Dr. Gabriele's services as a member of Mindset's Scientific Advisory Board, Dr. Gabriele will receive an aggregate of 800,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, issuable in tranches, at a deemed issue price as is equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the day immediately preceding each issuance. The foregoing remains subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Mindset Pharma Inc.

Mindset Pharma Inc. is a drug discovery and development company focused on creating optimized and patentable next-generation psychedelic medicines to treat neurological and psychiatric disorders with unmet needs. Mindset was established to develop next generation pharmaceutical assets that leverage the breakthrough therapeutic potential of psychedelic drugs. Mindset is developing several novel families of next generation psychedelic compounds, as well as an innovative process to chemically synthesize psilocybin along with its own proprietary compounds. www.mindsetpharma.com

Forward-Looking Information

