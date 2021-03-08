IamFire Plc - Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 October 2020

8thMarch 2021

Interim Results For The Six Months Ended 31 October 2020



Chief Executive Officer Statement

I am pleased to present the interim results for IamFire plc (AQSE: FIRE) for the period ending, 31.10.2020. This period was one of growth and development for the Company as we completed an equity finance and completed two substantial investment transactions with Bio2pure Limited and WeShop Limited.

Through the implementation of our High Growth and Asset Augmentation Divisions, the Company was able to demonstrate its ability to efficiently identify valuable investment opportunities and execute these transactions through creative means of structuring and financing.

IamFire plc, is positioned in critical investment themes that offer our shareholders exposure to companies that have created strategies and technologies that both actively enhance social impact and engagement with sound economic models. The Company believes that these unique business forms are set to benefit greatly in what we are seeing as a conscious shift in global capital investment trends.

I look forward to providing our investors, stakeholders and the wider market with further updates with regards our existing investment positions and internal developments that are being made at the Company with regards, new opportunities, complimentary management/Directors & corporate partnerships that will further build on the investment model we are forming at IamFire plc.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the six months to 31 October 2020 show a loss after taxation of £161,709 (2019: Profit £123,435).

The interim results are unaudited to 31 October 2020 and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors

Outlook

The Board and I will be focusing on building out our investment model, increasing our market awareness, shareholder base, complimenting the current Board & Management team and to continue our identification of investment opportunities that the Company believes will generate value for our shareholders.



Burns Singh Tennnent-Bhohi

Chief Executive Officer

8thMarch 2021



The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.



IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Income Statement for the 6 months ended 31 October

2020 2019 Notes Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Revenue - - Other operating income 81,096 201,399 Administrative expenses (242,805) (77,967) Operating profit 161,709 123,432 Finance income - 3 Finance costs - - Profit before taxation 161,709 123,435 Taxation - - Profit/(Loss) for the period attributable to the Company's equity shareholders 161,709 123,435 Profit/(Loss) per share from operations Basic and diluted loss per share (£) 2 0.007 0.049



IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Statement of Comprehensive Income for the 6 months ended 31 October

2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Profit/(Loss) for the financial year 161,709 123,435 Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to the Company's equity shareholders 161,709 123,435



IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Balance Sheet as at 31 October and 30 April

31 October 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2020 Notes Unaudited Unaudited Audited Assets £ £ £ Non-current assets Investments 3 860,000 - - Loan notes 4 4,566,082 - - Current assets Trade and other receivables 5 107,639 18,497 29,852 Cash and cash equivalents 59,363 56,866 1,079 167,002 75,363 30,931 Total Assets 5,593,084 75,363 30,931 Equity and liabilities Capital and reserves Share capital 6 586,733 526,733 526,733 Share premium 3,479,890 2,344,890 2,344,890 Retained earnings (3,222,805) (3,054,377) (3,061,096) Shareholders' funds 843,818 (182,754) (189,473) Non-current liabilities Bonds 7 4,471,289 - - Current liabilities

8 Trade and other payables 277,977 258,117 220,404 Total equity and liabilities 5,593,084 75,363 30,931



IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Statement of Changes in Equity as at 31 October and 30 April

Share Share Retained Total capital premium earnings £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 May 2019 511,837 2,231,786 (3,177,812) (434,189) Profit for the period - - 123,435 123,435 Total comprehensive income - - 123,435 123,435 Issue of shares 14,896 113,104 - 128,000 Cost of share issue - - - - Balance at 31 October 2019 526,733 2,344,890 (3,054,377) (182,754) Loss for the period - - (6,719) (6,719) Total comprehensive income - - (6,719) (6,719) Issue of shares - - - - Cost of share issue - - - - Balance at 30 April 2020 526,733 2,344,890 (3,061,096) (189,473) Loss for the period - - (161,709) (161,709) Total comprehensive income - - (161,709) (161,709) Issue of shares 60,000 1,240,000 - 1,300,000 Cost of share issue - (105,000) - (105,000) Balance at 31 October 2020 586,733 3,479,890 (3,222,805) (843,818)



IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Statement of Cash Flows for the 6 months ended 31 October

2020 2019 Notes Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Cash flow from operating activities (Loss)/profit for the period before tax (161,709) 123,435 Finance income - (3) (161,709) 123,432 Changes in working capital (Increase)/decrease in trade and other receivables 5 (87,831) 16,723 Increase/(decrease) in trade and other payables 8 57,573 (228,422) Cash outflow from operating activities (30,258) (88,267) Cash flow from investing activities Investments made in period 3 (845,000) - Loan notes 4 (4,500,000) - Interest received - 3 Net cash used in investing activities (5,345,000) 3 Cash flow from financing activities Issue of shares 6 1,300,000 143,000 Cost of shares issued 6 (105,000) - Funds from discounted bond 6 4,400,251 - Net cash from financing activities 5,595,251 143,000 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 58,284 54,736 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,079 2,130 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 59,363 56,866



IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Notes to the interim results

1.Basis of preparation

The Company financial statements of IamFire plc have been prepared in accordance with international accounting standards in conformity with the requirements of the Companies Act 2006.

IFRS is subject to amendment and interpretation by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and the IFRS Interpretations Committee and there is an on-going process of review and endorsement by the European Commission.

The financial statements are presented in GBP (£) and rounded to the nearest £. GBP is also the functional currency of the Company. The financial statements ae prepared under the historical cost convention.

The preparation of condensed interim financial information requires management to make judgements, estimates and assumptions that affect the application of accounting policies and the reported amounts of assets and liabilities, income and expense. Actual results may differ from those estimates.

In preparing these interim financial statements, the significant judgements made by management in applying the Company's accounting policies and the key sources of estimation uncertainty were the same as those that applied to the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 30 April 2020.

Going concern

During the period ended 31 October 2020 the Company made a loss of £161,709 (2019: profit £123,435) and as at 31 October 2020 it had net current liabilities of £170,338 (2019: net current liabilities of £182,754). The operations of the Company are primarily financed from funds raised from share placings as it does not currently generate significant amounts of revenue.

The Directors do acknowledge that the dependence on obtaining finance leads to there being uncertainty regarding the Company's going concern status, however, they believe the application of the going concern basis of preparation to be appropriate based on management prepared budgets and due to their confidence that further finance will be able to be obtained as required during the going concern period.

The Directors have made enquires and assessed the potential impact of the COVID-19 virus on the

Company. As such, whilst they acknowledge that COVID-19 could continue to have long lasting and significant impacts on the global economy, the Directors believe that the Company will be able to raise sufficient finance to meet their obligations as they fall due for a period of at least 12 months from the date of approval of the financial statements.

The Financial Statements do not include any adjustments that may be required should the Company be unable to continue as a going concern.

IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Notes to the interim results (continued)

2.Earnings per share

Basic earnings per share is calculated by dividing the earnings attributable to Shareholders by the weighted average number of Shares outstanding during the period.

The Company does not have any potentially dilutive shares in any of the periods presented, therefore the basic and diluted earnings per share are the same.

Basic earnings per share

2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Total basic profit/(loss) per share (0.007) 0.049

The losses and weighted average number of Ordinary Shares used in the calculation of basic earnings per share are as follows:

2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited £ £ Profit/(loss) used in the calculation of total basic and diluted earnings per share (161,709) 123,435 2020 2019 Number of shares Unaudited Unaudited Weighted average number of Ordinary Shares for the purposes of basic earnings per share 22,114,378 2,520,918

IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Notes to the interim results (continued)

3.Investments

Listed invest-ments Other invest-ments Shares in group under-takings Total £ £ £ £ Cost & net book value At 31 October 2019 (unaudited) - - - - Disposal - - (312,674) (312,674) Reversal of impairments on disposal - - 312,674 312,674 At 30 April 2020 (audited) - - - - Additions 30,000 815,000 - 845,000 Gain on investments 15,000 - - 15,000 At 31 October 2020 (unaudited) 45,000 815,000 - 860,000

Listed investments are held for trading and therefore held at fair value with any gains / (losses) reflected in the profit and loss account in the period to which they relate.

All other investments are held at amortised cost with annual review for any impairment carried out by the Directors.

4.Loan notes

31 October 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £ £ £ Convertible loan note 4,566,082 - -

On 25 August 2020 the Company entered into an agreement with WeShop Limited as part of a convertible loan note totalling £4,500,000. The loan note accrues interest at a rate of 8% per annum and is unpaid, being added to the value of the loan note at the end of the period.

5.Trade and other receivables

31 October 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £ £ £ Trade debtors - - - Amounts due from director - 3,085 - Other receivables 103,559 15,412 21,692 Prepayments and accrued income 4,080 - 8,160 107,639 18,497 29,852

IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Notes to the interim results (continued)

6.Share capital

31 October 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Allotted, issued and fully paid: £ £ £ Ordinary shares of £0.0025 each 80,014 20,014 20,014 Deferred shares of £0.2475 each 506,719 506,719 506,719 Closing balance 586,733 526,733 526,733

31 October 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited Allotted, issued and fully paid: £ £ £ Ordinary shares of £0.0025 each 32,005,683 8,005,683 8,005,683 Deferred shares of £0.2475 each 506,719 2,047,350 2,047,350 Closing balance 32,512,402 10,053,033 10,053,033

On the 9 July 2020 the Company issued 20,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.0025 at a value of £0.0250 per share, generating share premium of £345,000 (being £450,000 less issuance fees of £105,000).

On the 13 August 2020 the Company issued 4,000,000 ordinary shares of £0.0025 at a value of £0.2000 per share, generating share premium of £790,000.

On the 11 October 2019 the share capital of the Company was reorganised through a consolidation and sub-division. The ordinary shares of £0.0025 were consolidated into new ordinary shares of £0.250 each on the basis of one new ordinary share for every 100 ordinary shares of £0.0025 each.

Each existing ordinary share with a par value of £0.250 was then subdivided into:

- One ordinary share of £0.0025 each; and

- One deferred share of £0.2475 each.

As a result of this the 204,735,000 Ordinary shares were consolidated and subdivided to 2,047,350 Ordinary shares and 2,047,350 Deferred shares.

IamFire plc (Registered number: 07603259)

Notes to the interim results (continued)

7.Bonds

31 October 31 October 30 April 2020 2019 2020 Unaudited Unaudited Audited £ £ £ Discounted Capital Bond 4,471,289 - -

During the period the Company entered into an agreement for a discounted capital bond which matures on 25 August 2023. The bond was issued at a discount which resulted in £4,400,251 proceeds being received by the Company.

8.Trade and other payables