Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QJR8 ISIN: US42237K4094 Ticker-Symbol: 1HB 
Tradegate
08.03.21
14:10 Uhr
6,900 Euro
+0,460
+7,14 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEAT BIOLOGICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEAT BIOLOGICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6606,86014:23
6,6806,86014:23
ACCESSWIRE
08.03.2021 | 13:32
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics to Participate at M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics, has been invited to present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, hosted by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The presentation will be available to all registered participants of the conference (link) on March 17th - 19th and will be posted on Heat Biologics' website (link) after March 19th.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat Biologics is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com

SOURCE: Heat Biologics, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/633781/Heat-Biologics-to-Participate-at-M-Vest-LLC-and-Maxim-Group-LLC-Inaugural-Emerging-Growth-Virtual-Conference

HEAT BIOLOGICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.