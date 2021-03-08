Heat Biologics, Inc.: Heat Biologics to Participate at M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, including multiple oncology product candidates and a novel COVID-19 vaccine, today announced that Jeff Wolf, CEO of Heat Biologics, has been invited to present at Inaugural Emerging Growth Virtual Conference, hosted by M Vest LLC and Maxim Group LLC. The presentation will be available to all registered participants of the conference (link) on March 17th - 19th and will be posted on Heat Biologics' website (link) after March 19th.

About Heat Biologics, Inc.

Heat Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system. The company's gp96 platform is designed to activate immune responses against cancer or infectious diseases. The Company has multiple product candidates in development leveraging the gp96 platform, including HS-110, which has completed enrollment in its Phase 2 trial, and a COVID-19 vaccine program in preclinical development. In addition, Heat Biologics is also developing a pipeline of proprietary immunomodulatory antibodies and cell-based therapies, including PTX-35 and HS-130 in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman

+1 919 289 4017

investorrelations@heatbio.com

