New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) ("GenTech" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in the high-end Premium Coffee and Functional Foods marketplaces, is excited to announce that its SINFIT Nutrition and Secret Javas brands have signed multiple new top influencers to help promote the Company's products and target new customers.





SINFIT Nutrition

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6713/76348_1f246b3504d6db2c_002full.jpg

New influencers who will be actively working to expand awareness of SINFIT sports nutrition products and the SINFIT brand include:

Tecia Torres (@teciatorres on Instagram), an athlete and star female UFC fighter with over 230k followers,

Michael Giovanni Rivera (@giotraining on Instagram), an Elite Personal Trainer and Strength & Conditioning Coach, and a major social media brand with nearly 400k followers,

Johnny Quinn (@the_mighty_quinn21 on Instagram), a professional bodybuilder with the International Federation of BodyBuilding & Fitness with more than 1,500 followers,

Alexander "King Kong" Romanov (@alexandr_romanov_comrat on Instagram), an undefeated UFC star with nearly 25k followers. Alexander will be wearing SINFIT apparel for his big April 17 fight,

Miranda "Fear The" Maverick (@fearthemaverick_homt on Instagram), a female UFC star with nearly 40k followers.

"We are starting to break through with SINFIT, and the brand visibility we will be able to cultivate with our new influencers should make a material and powerful impact," commented SINFIT brands CEO, Leonard K. Armenta Jr. "The order boost we saw following our sponsorship of the Mr. Olympia Wheelchair division at the Mr. Olympia event late last year was powerful, and that higher growth rate could be accelerated further as we expand our brand awareness footprint with well-targeted social media exposure."

In addition, Secret Javas, the Company's gourmet subscription coffee brand, has signed Krystal Nielson (@coachkrystal_ on Instagram), a life, health, and fitness coach and social media brand with nearly 640k followers.

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company launched a high-end Coffee Subscription service in early 2020 called Secret Javas and has recently closed on its acquisition of Sinfit Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of GenTech, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of GenTech, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on GenTech's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. GenTech cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, GenTech undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by GenTech.

Corporate Contact:

invest@gentech.group

www.gentechholdings.com

Public Relations:

EDM Media, LLC

https://edm.media

(800) 301-7883

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76348