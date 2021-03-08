Clinton Township, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - In keeping with the efforts to help various establishments and places of business meet the demands of sanitization, the brainchild of Resgreen Group International, Inc. (OTC Pink: RGGI) known as Wanda SD will be flexing her muscles at Life Yoga in Clinton Township, MI. Wanda SD will be pivotal in bringing people back to their search for mental and physical well-being in a comfortable and safe environment.

Now more than ever, the world needs a sense of assurance that they can move forward confidently in a healthy environment. In order to make use of various methods such as Yoga to help destress people in their daily lives, Wanda SD employs UV-C light to disinfect targeted areas safely and effectively by inactivating dangerous pathogens on the DNA and RNA levels. An ozone option for additional disinfection is also available.

"Wanda SD gives all of us at Life Yoga greater peace of mind knowing our instructors, staff, and students have an additional layer of protection in our mission for balance and well-being," stated Michael Negendank, owner of Life Yoga. "With Wanda SD's help, we can move forward with added confidence."

When utilized properly, Wanda SD is an excellent frontline defense in assuring businesses like Life Yoga are able to operate safely and confidently. Staff and clients can rest assured knowing that these facilities have been properly sanitized by Wanda SD in a bid to help restore balance and a sense of tranquility.

About Resgreen Group International, Inc. (RGGI)

RGGI is a leading developer of Artificial Intelligence Robotics (AIRs), Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), and Automatic Guided Vehicles (AGVs). RGGI's highly skilled engineers have years of experience in the material handling and robotics industries, which has led to significant intellectual property for the company.

RGGI also provides consulting services including backend operational oversight, material handling assessment, work-flow analysis, and steady state yield management using artificial intelligence, technology and management systems. For more information visit http://resgreenint.com.

