Sanwire Corporation: Recent Article from Music Business Worldwide Validates, Sanwire's Subsidiary, Intercept Music's Business Plan

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Intercept Music, Inc. ("Intercept"), wholly owned subsidiary of Sanwire Corporation, ("Sanwire" or the "Company") (OTC PINK:SNWR), is pleased to provide further validation of its business plan solidified by the recent article from the internationally respected publication Music Business Worldwide ("MBW") that discusses how 60,000 tracks are uploaded to Spotify every day, nearly one track per second.

Intercept's online platform is dedicated to helping independent artists and bands effectively distribute, promote, and earn income from their music. Intercept's platform gives artists immediate access to hundreds of digital stores and every major streaming platform, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora and Google Music. In addition to powerful DIY social media marketing and promotional tools available on a monthly subscription model, the invitation-only Intercept Plus program offers fully managed promotional services, including the opportunity to sell merchandise through branded online stores.

Excerpts from MWB's article,"… The mind-boggling amount of music being uploaded to Spotify continues to get even more mind-boggling; As part of Spotify's 'Stream On' event on Monday (February 22), the company confirmed that more than 60,000 new tracks are now being ingested by its platform every single day; Spotify confirmed in November last year that its platform now played host to around 70 million tracks.

These events and the rapid growth of the online music industry, including online streaming, not only validate Intercept's business plan but also show the importance of having products and services such as those offered by Intercept. These products and services assist recording artists to reach new audience while retaining most of the revenues.

Tod Turner, Intercept Music President commented, "The music industry has had a profound influence over our lives since humanity existed. Over the past few years, Intercept has expended considerable efforts and funds on engineering and developing its music online technology platform in anticipation of capturing a significant market share of the online music business."

About Intercept Music, Inc.

Intercept Music, Inc. is an entertainment technology company dedicated to helping independent artists effectively distribute, market, and monetize their music. Sold through a Software as a Service (Saas) model, Intercept's online platform delivers an unsurpassed combination of marketing, promotion, and distribution to hundreds of stores worldwide and every major streaming service, including Apple Music, Google Music, Pandora and Spotify. Intercept's options include full-service, concierge-style support and even one-on-one coaching from award-winning music industry professionals. Intercept focuses exclusively on the independent music market, which is estimated at 12 million artists, and is the fastest-growing sector of the music industry. For more information, visit interceptmusic.com.

About Sanwire Corporation

Sanwire Corporation (OTC: SNWR), a diversified company with a focus on technologies for the entertainment industry, has been involved in aggregating technologies for a number of years. We look for opportunities in fragmented markets, where technology can be applied to consolidate services into a single platform of delivery. Our current focus is advanced entertainment technologies. For more information, visit sanwirecorporation.com.

