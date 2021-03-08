Tracker Ventures Corp.: "Contakt World: Truth in Health" Podcast Unveils Fifth Episode - Featuring In-Depth Interviews with Frontline Healthcare Workers Discussing Pandemic Preparedness, Loss and COVID Fatigue Entitled "The Impossible Proposition of COVID

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Tracker Ventures Corp. ("Tracker" or the "Company") (CSE:TKR)(OTC PINK:TLOOF)(FWB:B2I) announced that Contakt LLC ("Contakt World"), a technology company modernizing public health and safety, released the fifth episode of the "Contakt World: Truth in Health" podcast. The podcast is available on iHeartRadio and other popular streaming sites for podcasts.

Listen Now Here

"We felt it was important to dive into the unseen mental and emotional toll this public health crisis is having on the people charged with keeping us safe - our frontline health care workers," said Deepti Pahwa, Chief Innovation Officer of Contakt World and co-host of the podcast. "The first half of this episode highlights Dr. Paul Bajwa's first-hand account of what it's like to be an emergency doctor during the pandemic and details the impact of 'COVID Fatigue' is having on doctors and medical professionals around the country."

"The second part of our episode highlights the heart-wrenching story of Meliza Rangel, a nurse who lost her father due to COVID-19 after her own battle with COVID-19," said Catherine Delcin, co-host of the podcast. "Normally, we focus on the positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths related to the pandemic. We rarely take the time to examine the real and lingering impact that comes from this crisis. We're honored to have Melissa tell her story on our podcast, and we hope by listening to it that others feel some comfort that they aren't alone."

A description of the fifth episode can be found below.

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" Podcast

Episode 5: The Impossible Proposition of COVID's Front Line

"It's undeniable at this point - we were unprepared for a pandemic. But how can we protect our most valuable assets, medical professionals, in this time of crisis? This week's episode of Contakt World dives into the hot button issues of race, hospital capacities, pandemic plans and the determinants of public health - specifically through the lens of Dr. Paul Bajwa, an emergency physician who's practiced in Florida, Canada and worldwide. Join our hosts Justin Beck, Catherine Delcin and Deepti Pahwa, as they speak with Bajwa, who breaks down the approach emergency physicians take toward treating the disease, and discusses larger implications of how it affects the whole healthcare system in America, Canada and beyond. We also hear from Meliza Rangel, a nurse who tragically lost her father to COVID. As always, we'll talk about how to help our local health departments - and encourage innovation and technology integration - all while remaining empathetic, plus keeping an eye toward health equity for all."

"Contakt World: Truth in Health" is distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and also available on Apple and Spotify. For video previews, highlights and full-length episodes, please visit Contakt World on YouTube.

* No content within or related to this podcast has been evaluated by the FDA. Any information presented by Contakt World or its guests is not intended to treat or cure any disease, and no claims are made as to the accuracy or sufficiency thereof.

Contakt World - Tracker Transaction

Tracker and Contakt World are parties to a definitive amalgamation agreement pursuant to which Tracker will indirectly acquire (the "Acquisition") a 100% interest in Contakt World. For further information respecting the Acquisition, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 8, 2020. Trading of Tracker's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") has been halted in connection with the announcement of the Acquisition and is not expected to resume until the CSE has approved a Form 2A Listing Statement for the resulting issuer from the Acquisition. There can be no assurance that the Acquisition will be completed on the terms proposed in the amalgamation agreement or at all.

About Contakt World

Contakt World is a technology and media company innovating public health agency connections with their community, with the goal of becoming the most trustworthy, accessible and scalable digital public health and safety platform globally - addressing the needs of a post-pandemic world. Contakt World combines aggressive research and development, human-centered design, next-gen data integrations, and strategic health partnerships to empower and build mutual trust within communities, contributing towards health equity for users around the world. Contakt World's first suite of tools emerge from the urgency surrounding coronavirus to manage the pandemic through innovative contact tracing and case management spanning multiple modes of communication. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.contakt.world.

