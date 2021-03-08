Nordic Nanovector to present at 11th Annual World ADC Europe 2021 Digital

Oslo, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANOV) announces that its Chief Scientific Officer, Jostein Dahle, will give a presentation on 9 March at the 11th Annual World ADC Europe 2021 Digital event (8-11 March 2021) in the Discovery stream discussing the question: Should Payloads be Super-Potent?

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Targeting CD37 with Alpha- & Beta-Emitting Radioimmunoconjugates

Date/time: Tuesday, 9 March 2021 at 11:40am GMT

During his presentation, Dr Dahle with cover the following points:

Review CD37 as target for radioimmunotherapy

Analyse preclinical and clinical data for treatment of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL) with the beta-emitting radioimmunoconjugate 177 Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan (Betalutin)

Lu-lilotomab satetraxetan (Betalutin) Evaluate preclinical data for treatment of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia and NHL with the alpha-emitting radioimmunoconjugate 212Pb-TCMC-NNV003 (Alpha37)

World ADC Europe is an industry-leading conference and Europe's largest gathering of ADC stakeholders. It brings together 300 drug developers from 160 active ADC organisations to help forward-thinking researchers from the pharmaceutical, biotech and academic community advance the development of antibody-drug conjugates.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

CONTACT:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

