Montag, 08.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Mit Vollgas in die Zukunft! Taat Lifestyle zündet den News-Turbo!
WKN: 893191 ISIN: DK0011048619 
Frankfurt
08.03.21
08:10 Uhr
0,682 Euro
-0,060
-8,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
08.03.2021 | 14:46
BioPorto Diagnostics (BIOPOR): Multiple upcoming readouts

BioPorto Diagnostics (BIOPOR): Multiple upcoming readouts 
08-March-2021 
London, UK, 8 March 2021 
 
 BioPorto Diagnostics (BIOPOR): Multiple upcoming readouts 
BioPorto has started 2021 firing on all cylinders as it prepares to resubmit its application to the FDA for the 
paediatric NGAL Test for detecting acute kidney injury (AKI) in summer 2021. This should set it up for a clearance 
decision in H221, after which it plans to submit the application for the adult NGAL Test. Concurrent with this, the 
company is initiating clinical testing of its COVID-19 dipstick. It expects this testing to be complete in early 2021 
and emergency use authorisation (EUA) to be filed thereafter. We are taking this time to provide our comprehensive 
clinical outlook. 
 
We are not valuing BioPorto's COVID-19 programme at this time due to the lack of visibility on the product's 
performance and the extremely competitive nature of the market it is entering. We are, however, presenting a 
sensitivity analysis of the programme's value. Our value for the remaining programmes is roughly flat: DKK941m or 
DKK3.53 per share from DKK939m or DKK3.52 per share. The only adjustments are rolling forward our NPVs, offset by 
exchange rate effects. 
Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. 
 
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website 
www.edisongroup.com 
About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the 
widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, 
family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the 
darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. 
Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. 
Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in 
Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. 
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not 
solicitations to buy or sell any securities. 
For more information, please contact Edison: 
Nathaniel Calloway +1 646 653 7036 healthcare@edisongroup.com 
Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: 
LinkedIn        https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ 
Twitter           www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res 
YouTube       www.youtube.com/edisonitv 
