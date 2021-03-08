DJ BioPorto Diagnostics (BIOPOR): Multiple upcoming readouts

Edison Investment Research Limited BioPorto Diagnostics (BIOPOR): Multiple upcoming readouts 08-March-2021 / 13:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- London, UK, 8 March 2021 BioPorto Diagnostics (BIOPOR): Multiple upcoming readouts BioPorto has started 2021 firing on all cylinders as it prepares to resubmit its application to the FDA for the paediatric NGAL Test for detecting acute kidney injury (AKI) in summer 2021. This should set it up for a clearance decision in H221, after which it plans to submit the application for the adult NGAL Test. Concurrent with this, the company is initiating clinical testing of its COVID-19 dipstick. It expects this testing to be complete in early 2021 and emergency use authorisation (EUA) to be filed thereafter. We are taking this time to provide our comprehensive clinical outlook. We are not valuing BioPorto's COVID-19 programme at this time due to the lack of visibility on the product's performance and the extremely competitive nature of the market it is entering. We are, however, presenting a sensitivity analysis of the programme's value. Our value for the remaining programmes is roughly flat: DKK941m or DKK3.53 per share from DKK939m or DKK3.52 per share. The only adjustments are rolling forward our NPVs, offset by exchange rate effects. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Nathaniel Calloway +1 646 653 7036 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

