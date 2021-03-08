WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Secures More than $10.4 Million in Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) Contracts During the Fourth Quarter of 2020

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Telecommunications Lifecycle Management, Identity Management and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, today reported that the company recorded more than $10.4 million in contract awards during the fourth quarter of 2020 in addition to being awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Cellular Wireless Managed Services (CWMS) 2.0 Contract.

During the quarter, WidePoint recorded more than 30 contractual actions, including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods. Highlights include:

U.S. Coast Guard

Fortune 1000 building material products installer and distribution company

Global leader in food and support services management

Leading U.S. quick-service restaurant chain

Global policy think tank

A Virginia public school district

One of Ireland's leading mobile operators

Office of Biometric Identity Management (OBIM)

"In the fourth quarter of 2020, we expanded our TM2 footprint with many of our clients and in numerous industry sectors," said Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO. "These awards, combined with our work with DHS and the U.S. Census Bureau, indicate that WidePoint's Mobility Managed Services (MMS) are increasingly being adopted as the trusted solution for managing the mobile workforce and landscape. We are already building on that position in 2021 by adding new strategic Identity Management credentialing clients. We look forward to providing additional updates on this momentum throughout the year."

