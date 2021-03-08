Echosens, a high-technology company offering the FibroScan family of products, is pleased to announce that it has been chosen for the "Global Thought Leaders" series broadcast on CBS News. View a short video highlighting the Company's groundbreaking work in the development of vital medical resources, including FibroScan, a noninvasive solution for measuring liver elasticity and fat content of the liver at the point of care.

"We're pleased to be selected by CBS News and proud of the video created at our international headquarters in Paris which captures the essence of Echosens, including interviews with some of our top leaders and a clinician performing a FibroScan exam with her patient," says Dominique Legros, Group CEO, Echosens. "Reliable, accurate and affordable, FibroScan is designed to address a growing liver disease epidemic. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) affects approximately 25% of the worldwide population and as many as 6% are affected by NASH, which is expected to increase by 63% by 2030."

FibroScan has been supported by over 2,500 peer reviewed publications and 70 international guidelines. FibroScan can be performed by a trained operator (physician, nurse, medical assistant), and is covered by Medicare, Medicaid and most insurance plans.

Echosens' also offers Fast-available on the myFibroScan app- a FibroScan-based score for the identification of at-risk NASH in NAFLD patients. Fast is a combination of three components: two physical biomarkers: liver stiffness (LSM by VCTE) and CAP, plus AST, a readily available blood marker of inflammation.

Legros states, "We are proud to be part of leading healthcare organizations working at the forefront of transforming quality of life, diagnosis and treatment to excel and fuel the future."

About Echosens

Pioneer in its field, Echosens significantly changed the practice of liver assessment with FibroScan, the non-invasive solution for comprehensive management of liver health. FibroScan is recognized worldwide and validated by over 2,500 peer reviewed publications and 70 international guidelines. Echosens has made FibroScanavailable in over 100+ countries enabling millions of liver examinations worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005039/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Brittany Tedesco

CPR Communications

btedesco@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x 14