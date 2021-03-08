Providence, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Cofactor Genomics, the company bridging the precision medicine gap, announced today new data published in Frontiers in Oncology1 by Women & Infants Hospital of Rhode Island. The data highlight the utility of Cofactor's Predictive Immune Modeling technology in elucidating the immune landscape of epithelial ovarian cancer (EOC) for immunotherapy development, and to identify prognostic indicators of response to frontline chemotherapy.

Key Takeaways:

Immune modeling analysis reveals immunologic signatures associated with improved outcomes in high grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC).

The data highlight the utility of Cofactor's Predictive Immune Modeling technology in elucidating the immune landscape of epithelial ovarian cancer.

Immune-related gene expression model that may serve as a prognostic indicator of response to frontline chemotherapy is reported.







About Cofactor



Cofactor Genomics is on a mission to close the Precision Medicine Gap through Predictive Immune Modeling. Cofactor has leveraged its experience as one of the first CAP-certified, clinical RNA sequencing laboratories to develop new methods that accurately and holistically characterize disease. Instead of searching for isolated, single-analyte biomarkers, Cofactor's products create multidimensional biomarkers that better capture the complex immune response. Cofactor has spent years pioneering the molecular and machine learning tools to build a database of Health Expression Models, now integrated into our multidimensional diagnostics. Cofactor Genomics empowers clinicians to be better informed while making treatment decisions to improve patient outcomes.

