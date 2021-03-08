Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (OTC Pink: BOTY) ("LFC") announced today they that have secured new funding sufficient to get current in their filings and hold events through the remainder of 2021.

"COVID-19 definitely created some challenges," CEO, Shaun Donnelly says, "but we have come through it stronger than ever. As a result I expect us to be current again in 30 to 45 days."

With the loosening of restrictions in Nevada, LFC will be returning to action later this month with a live pay-per-view entitled LFC31: Booty Camp 2. It is their first event since holding an outdoor show at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally last August.

"COVID may have cancelled most of our events last year but being invited to perform at the legendary Sturgis Buffalo Chip more than made up for it," Donnelly says, adding he is looking forward to returning this summer.

The Company was surprisingly busy during 2020 shooting two more seasons of its reality series and a third annual calendar. In honor of Sturgis, the theme for the 2021 calendar was hot bikes and exotic cars… although the real stars of the calendar are always the fighters themselves.

"We definitely didn't sit around and feel sorry for ourselves," Donnelly says. "We kept as busy as we safely could and spent our free time planning for the inevitable return to action."

During the pandemic lockdowns the LFC website (https://lingeriefc.com) saw a steady increase in traffic and paid memberships and Donnelly realized people were starving for entertainment.

"They kept asking when our next event would be and I kept answering, 'whenever fans are allowed again' and eventually it occurred to me that the fans were already there."

So Donnelly directed his team to build their own pay-per-view platform where the league could stream its events live even if fans weren't allowed in the building.

"Our fighters miss their fans and can't wait to see them in person again but until then they're just happy to be returning to the ring for the first time since August."

LFC31: Booty Camp 2 will be streamed live Tuesday, March 23 starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT at https://lingeriefc.com/events/lfc-31-booty-camp-2/.

About Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc.

Lingerie Fighting Championships Inc. is a sports entertainment company focused on producing unique mixed martial arts events for live audiences and television viewers featuring female fighters who possess both beauty and strength.

For more information please visit www.lingeriefc.com.

Contact: (702) 527-2942

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of the Company. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates" or similar expressions. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the Company's ability to deliver the content as described in this press release, to generate revenue from the agreement described in this press release and to enter into distribution agreements with cable and satellite systems with sufficient viewership to generate revenue from the program.

The public filings of LFC may be accessed at the SEC's Edgar system at www.sec.gov. Statements herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. LFC cautions readers not to place reliance on such statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, LFC does not undertake, and LFC specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

