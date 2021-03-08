Golden Matrix Group Inc.: Golden Matrix Acquires Aggregate Gaming System to Accelerate Company's Global Market Penetration

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (OTC Pink:GMGI), a developer and licenser of online gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced it has acquired a state-of-the-art aggregate gaming system from Gamefish Global Pty. Ltd., a premium casino game development company based in Sydney, Australia, to further expand the GMGI brand and to accelerate the company's global market penetration.

The company said its aggregate system, labelled GMX-Ag, will offer a diverse portfolio of gaming products on one single platform that can be integrated seamlessly with gaming operators' existing business systems, and at the same time provide the operators with value-added features such as content aggregation and player acquisition & retention tools.

The GMX-Ag platform will feature a full suite of igaming products comprising casino, sportsbook, lottery and live gaming, and will include a portfolio of more than 10,000 casino games from world-renowned gaming providers. The GMX-Ag platform is also expected to enable GMGI to roll out its White Label Turnkey solutions, specifically targeting developing markets such as Asia, Latin America, Africa and parts of Eastern Europe. The sportsbook component will be powered by Amelco UK Limited, a leading sports betting software and trading services provider that entered into a software license and services agreement with GMGI in October 2020.

In 2023, gaming revenue in Latin America is expected to reach 3.6 billion U.S. dollars, up from 2.23 billion in 2018. In 2018, Mexico was the largest gaming market in the region, followed by Brazil and Argentina. * Statista

"We will soon be able to offer an all-inclusive portfolio of online gaming content via a rapid single seamless integration to gaming operators; and, in most cases, the single integration will be at a very competitive flat rate," said GMGI CEO, Anthony Goodman, who continued, "We are confident that GMX-Ag's white-labelled turnkey solutions will be popular in developing and regulated markets that are experiencing incredible growth and, as such, we will now be targeting these thriving markets throughout Europe, Latin America and the United States."

Mr. Goodman added, "To ensure the successful rollout of the GMX-Ag platform, the company has expanded personnel by contracting the services of two widely recognized and respected expert gaming veterans in gaming development and marketing. We are excited by the many opportunities for expansion and growth that can be facilitated through the deployment of GMX-Ag. We see this as the first of several transactions anticipated in 2021 that have the goal of helping GMGI establish itself as a global presence in multiple gaming sectors, including regulated markets in Europe."

Financial terms and additional information regarding GMGI's acquisition of the GMX-AG platform are available in the company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2021.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, Inc., based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements represent the company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the company's control which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the company; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the company to manage growth; disruptions caused by acquisitions; the company's reliance on its management; the fact that the company's chief executive officer has voting control over the company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns and market conditions on the company's operations and prospects; the company's ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the company to compete in its market; the company's lack of effective internal controls; dilution caused by efforts to obtain additional financing; the effect of future regulation, the company's ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the company's programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the company's products. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, made in this release or in any of its Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. More information on potential factors that could affect the company's financial results is included from time to time in the "Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the company's periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as otherwise provided by law.

*Statista - A leading provider of market and consumer data. https://www.statista.com/aboutus/

Connect with us:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/GMGI_Group

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/

Golden Matrix Group

Contact: Scott Yan

info@goldenmatrix.com

www.goldenmatrix.com

SOURCE: Golden Matrix Group Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/633942/Golden-Matrix-Acquires-Aggregate-Gaming-System-to-Accelerate-Companys-Global-Market-Penetration