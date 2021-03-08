Bohemia, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (NASDAQ: AMPGW) (the "Company"), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for 5G/6G Communications, Commercial, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced today the development of their Space Qualified Ultra-Low Noise Amplifiers for use in satellites being launched for LEO (Lower Earth Orbit) and MEO (Middle Earth Orbit) applications. Companies such as SpaceX, Amazon, and Telesat have already launched or plan to launch over 4,000 satellites in the near future to provide increased high-speed connectivity and coverage through these satellite constellations. According to Allied Market Research, the small satellite market was valued at $3.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $15.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 20.1% from 2018 to 2026. Small Satellites are satellites with masses lower than 500 kg. . Over the coming decade, it's estimated by Euroconsult that 990 satellites will be launched every year. This means that by 2028, there could be 15,000 satellites in orbit.

Much of the success of these deployments will depend on the antennas and low-noise amplifiers on these satellites. These mainly use Ka band (high microwave frequency) to minimize the size and weight of equipment without sacrificing the performance. AMPG amplifiers and systems offer the lowest noise figures in the industry (80K@ room temperature in Ka Band) which should provide 4G and 5G speeds and reliability for deployment in these constellations or any other Space application.

AMPG is also developing phased array antennas for use in terrestrial networks to usher in true 5G connectivity and these will be compatible with LEO satellite systems as well, thereby solving many technical problems that caused previous satellite launchers to fail like OneWeb, Globalstar, and Iridium.

This will position AMPG well to become the leading technical solution for today's and tomorrow's LEO satellite constellations, numbering in the tens of thousands and growing as demand increases daily.

AMPG has long been a supplier of high-reliability, high-performance amplifier systems for Ground Stations and Earth Stations that communicate with these satellites but now has cost-effective solutions for satellite applications as well. AMPG has been supplying High Reliability products for over 18 years and with AMPG amplifiers on the ground and in space, the performance in terms of global connectivity and coverage would be significantly improved and should lead to a more effective solution to the daunting problems of spectrum usage, constellation throughput, and management of large constellations of satellites.

CEO Fawad Maqbool stated, "Although in the past, many satellite deployments have failed due to cost, poor business models, and technology issues, we believe AMPG's technologically advanced components will solve the technology side of the problem, and our experience in this field will help resolve many issues that have slowed growth, both on the ground, and in space."





AmpliTech Group Inc. - Enabling Global Communications

To view an enhanced version of this image, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7466/76363_37a3e1b2b4736826_002full.jpg

About AmpliTech Group, Inc.

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. These designs cover the frequency range from 50 kHz to 40 GHz - eventually, offering designs up to 100 GHz. AmpliTech also provides consulting services to help with any microwave components or systems design problems. Our steady growth over the past 13+ years has come about because we can provide complex, custom solutions for nearly ANY custom requirements that are presented to us. In addition, we have the best assemblers, wires, and technicians in the industry and can provide contract assembly of customers' own designs. Website: http://www.AmpliTechinc.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the Company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations; (iii) the Company's growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

Contact:

Fawad Maqbool, CEO

AmpliTech Group, Inc.

(631) 521-7831

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/amplitechampg/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmpliTechInc

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76363