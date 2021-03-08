Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - TransGlobal Assets, Inc. (OTC Pink: TMSH) is proud to announce the addition of Larry Gotcher in the position of Real Estate Acquisition Consultant. Gotcher joins Transglobal Assets from his role as Founding Partner of Keller Williams of Michigan, the largest Real Estate franchise in the state.

TransGlobal Assets has partially purchased 60+ acres in South Haven, MI. for the development of a Hemp Ranch, where it will manufacture all-natural CBD products to be sold through Monster Elixir, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets. Larry Gotcher will head up development of this project and will consult on other real estate investment ventures.

He is a top-producing realtor with more than $500 Million in sales and 4,000 closings over his 30-year career. Current projects include, but are not limited to, a private partnership real estate office construction project, developing 60+ acres currently under construction and developing 60+acres in Chelsea, MI. Total retail value of the project is estimated to exceed $100 Million.

Additionally, he has extensive 15+ years experience in the lending space, where he managed 7 bank branches and a team of 30 loan officers with more than 2,500 closings on record. He has owned more than 100 properties as principal over the last 30 years, and currently manages 20-40 properties with his team. He will oversee the Company's real estate expansions, and will report directly to Curtis Philpot, CEO.

For further inquiries please contact:

Curtis Philpot, Chief Executive Officer

TransGlobal Assets Inc. (TMSH)

Email: CPhilpot360@TransGlobalAssets.net

About TransGlobal Assest:

TransGlobal Assets Inc. is a publicly traded Hemp/CBD holdings company. Our business model is a self-sustaining Hemp Ranch. Each hemp ranch will be vertically integrated from acres allocated, to outdoor cultivation and indoor greenhouses, to warehouses for processing farm grown hemp into textiles, hempcrete & plastics. The Hemp Ranch will provide raw products for processing the all-natural products line to be sold through Monster Elixir, a wholly owned subsidiary of TransGlobal Assets Inc. Monster Elixir products include but not limited to, Green Essence Beverages; an all-natural CBD infused lemonade, and Crown Care; an all-natural Hemp infused hair care line.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and jut uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TransGlobal Assets, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, TransGlobal Assets, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76198