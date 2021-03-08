The "UK Tankless Water Heater Market 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK tankless water heater market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period.

The market is mainly driven due to various factors including the rising demand for convenient and energy-efficient water heating solutions in the residential and commercial sectors. Additionally, the commercial sector is one of the major end-users for water heaters due to widespread water heating applications in power plants in the country.

Single or multiple water heaters are used in various energy-based industries in order to increase the efficiency of energy generation. In the commercial sector, automotive production, manufacturing industry, energy generation facilities and others contribute to the heat demand.

Demand for heat pumps for water heating is expected to increase due to the growing application of water heating equipment in the commercial sector. However, high initial cost and low capacity are further projected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

The UK market for the tankless water heater is further classified on the basis of product type and application.

Based on the product type, the market is further classified into an electric water heater and gas water heater. The electric water heater segment is projected to have significant growth in the UK tankless water heater market. The growing demand for tankless electric water heater in the residential and commercial sectors due to convenience and cost-effectiveness is further projected to contribute to the growth of the segmental market.

On the basis of application, the market is further segregated into residential and commercial. The residential application is projected to hold a considerable share in the UK tankless water heater market.

The companies which are contributing to the growth of the UK tankless water heater market include A.O. Smith Corp., Bradford White Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Rinnai Corp., Navien Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Company, Inc., and others. Product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.

