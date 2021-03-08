Findit, Inc.: Findit Features Members Titan Roofing, Freedom Loan Resolution and RateForce Who Benefit From Findit Online Marketing Campaigns

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full-service social networking platform that provides online marketing campaigns and tools for members to increase brand awareness through content creation and sharing, resulting in indexing in search engines is highlighting: Titan Roofing, Freedom Loan Resolution, and RateForce.

In today's release, Findit will be highlighting three featured members that utilize Findit marketing campaigns. Each of these members on Findit has a recurring monthly marketing campaign with Findit that helps improve their overall web presence through search and social media. Findit offers a full suite of marketing services to each of these clients, from content creation to social sharing to video production and more to heighten their overall online presence, aiding them in reaching the audience that is looking for them throughout the web.

Our first featured member is Titan Roofing. Titan Roofing has had an on-going monthly marketing campaign with Findit for several years now. They have claimed a total of 17 names on Findit to target the services that they offer in the areas that they provide those services in. Titan Roofing is a locally owned and operated roofing company in Charleston SC that serves the Greater Charleston Area including: Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, Summerville, Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and more. Recently, Titan Roofing acquired a sheet metal fabrication machine, the Cidan K25-30 Combi, and they now offer professional sheet metal fabrication services for metal roofing for other roofing companies, businesses and individuals. Findit's campaign has shifted focus to this new service across Charleston SC to help improve exposure for keywords surrounding metal roofing fabrication services and sheet metal fabrication. Get in touch with Titan Roofing today by calling 843-647-3183. Findit also produced new videos to target this search term and their fabrication services.

Titan Roofing has expanded their marketing campaign to cover three new areas: Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Beaufort. Findit is in the process of setting up Findit Sites for these new locations, targeting metal roofing installation services and metal roofing repair services for both residential and commercial property owners.

Our second featured member, Freedom Loan Resolution offers professional student debt relief counseling services to students with student loans. Some of the services they provide are student debt relief solutions, student loan debt consolidation, and student debt relief counseling to assist students with their debt relief applications. Freedom Loan Resolution will review each student's financial situation that they work with to best determine the course of action to take to get their client student debt relief. While there are no guarantees, Freedom Loan Resolution will assist students in taking control of their student loan debt. As part of their marketing campaign, Findit set up three Findit URLs targeting the keywords that describe the services Freedom Loan Resolution offers. Findit has also produced videos for Freedom Loan Resolution to include in the content that we create for them and share throughout social media. By claiming these names on Findit, and creating content in each URL that is related to that URL, Findit assists Freedom Loan Resolution in increasing tangible search results in search engines and reaching the audiences that are looking for the services that they provide.

Our final featured member is RateForce. RateForce started its journey in 2014 with a mission to help deliver a better way to buy insurance. They serve auto insurance quotes from all over the country so that drivers can compare insurance quotes and buy insurance online at any time. Individuals can find the lowest auto insurance rates that have the comprehensive coverage that they need by conducting online comparison. RateForce helps you compare insurance rates seamlessly by providing quotes from all the top insurance agencies in the country as well as local and regional insurance providers online with no need for long-form submission. As part of their marketing campaign with Findit, a URL has been set up for RateForce utilizing Findit's Claim Your Name feature, targeting auto insurance rates in South Carolina. In addition to content created on Findit, several videos have been produced for RateForce, highlighting the services they provide for South Carolina residents. While RateForce offers insurance rates to residents across the US, their campaign initially focused on South Carolina, and content created on Findit for RateForce has focused on this state.

RateForce has expanded their marketing campaign with Findit to now include the state of Georgia. A Findit URL has been set up for this state along with photo galleries targeting the keywords RateForce looks to capture in search engines. Content will be created under this new URL to improve RateForce's overall indexing in search and exposure in social for Georgia.

Claim your Name on Findit today with a Findit URL. Findit URLs are $9.95 per month, and each name only exists once on Findit. There is no limit to the number of URLs that you can have, and URLs that are not renewed on a monthly basis do have the ability to be claimed by other people or businesses.

The videos embedded in this release were produced by Findit as part of the marketing campaigns provided to these companies.

Findit also welcomes individuals who are looking to post the content that they want seen and shared without censorship. Findit does not have algorithms in place that controls which posts show up and which posts do not and does not censor content unless it is of pornographic or terroristic nature or inciting violence.

Want to be a featured member on Findit? Get in touch with us at 404-443-3224 or email clark@findit.com.

Download the Findit App today and let the world see what you have to say and share with them.

About Findit, Inc.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

