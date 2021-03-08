The "Europe DIY Home Security Systems Market 2021-2027 by Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Country: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European DIY home security systems market accounted for $351.1 million in 2020, and will grow by 16% annually over 2020-2027, owing to the growing adoption of various types of Do-It-Yourself security devices in European households amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report provides historical market data for 2017-2020 and forecasts from 2021 till 2027.

Highlighted with 29 tables and 35 figures, this 103-page report is based on a comprehensive research of Europe DIY home security systems market by analyzing the entire Europe market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe DIY home security systems market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Product Offering, Sales Channel, and Country.

Based on component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue included for 2017-2027 (historical and forecast) for each section.

Hardware

Software

Service

On basis of product offering, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2017-2027 provided for each segment.

Video Monitoring

Alarming Systems

DIY Security Cameras

DIY Electronic Locks

Other Systems

On basis of sales channel, the Europe market is analyzed on the following segments with annual revenue in 2017-2027 provided for each segment.

Online Shops

Retail Stores

Geographically, the following national markets are fully investigated:

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe (further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

For each key country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2017-2027. The breakdown of key national markets by Component, Product Offering, and Sales Channel over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe DIY home security systems market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players

Abode Systems, Inc.

ADT

FrontPoint Security Solutions LLC

GetSafe

iControl Networks, Inc.

iSmart Alarm, Inc.

LifeShield LLC

Nest Labs

Protect America, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAMSUNG SmartThings

SimpliSafe, Inc.

Swann Communications Pty. Ltd.

