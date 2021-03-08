GFEL: John Crestani to Receive Excellence in Education Award

Crestani Will Receive the Award at the Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL) Conference in Las Vegas in April, 2021

LOS ANGELS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2021 / John Crestani is pleased to announce that he will receive the Excellence in Education Award at the upcoming Global Forum for Education and Learning (GFEL) conference. The conference will take place from April 21-23, 2021 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more about GFEL and the upcoming awards ceremony, please visit https://www.gfel.world/scorecard/6309/download-pdf.

As a spokesperson noted, the GFEL conference will recognize achievers from the industry who are noteworthy for their contributions. The event will also provide a way for people in education, edtech innovators, thought leaders and academicians to network and share their knowledge.

Crestani caught the eye of the GFEL organizers, the spokesperson noted, for a number of reasons. Crestani believes strongly that teachers are underpaid and should be compensated like top musicians or athletes. As an entrepreneur, Crestani is proud to offer free education courses with an option to pay teachers to attend group-coaching office hours or other levels of access.

Crestani scored exceptionally well in a number of categories that GFEL uses to determine the winners, the spokesperson noted. For instance, he scored an 85 in the "Overall Reach" category, which refers to the total number of people/groups who are exposed to his product or service. This score is also proportional to the industry's needs, the spokesperson added.

In the Spirit of Innovation category, Crestani was given a score of 86 and in the Future Readiness he earned an 87. Future Readiness refers to how industries across the world are challenged with substantial pressure being applied on existing resources to address the growing demand and population.

Crestani also scored an 85 in the Market Demand category, the spokesperson noted. The awards committee looked at the need for each product and service at scale in the corresponding industry, linked to the use of recent advancements.

Overall, Crestani's aggregate score was 85.8, the spokesperson noted. Everyone involved with GFEL is looking forward to the upcoming conference, including the opportunity to meet and network with the other attendees.

About the GFEL Conference:

GFEL is a three-day knowledge-based value conference where the brightest minds of the education sector come together on a common platform to lead, regulate, empower, and improve the means of education transmittal. This year's conference will take place from April 21-23, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, please visit https://www.gfel.world/.

