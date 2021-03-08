Elsevier Announces Free Special Issue to Support International Women's Day 2021

Starting today, over 50 carefully selected journal articles and book chapters will be publicly accessible to raise awareness on issues of women and gender in health and science

Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, has launched a free access special issue of curated content focused on women and gender issues in health and sciences in recognition of International Women's Day (IWD).

Consisting of journal articles and book chapters supporting the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), this free resource is intended to further new research and raise awareness around this year's International Women's Day theme: "Women in Leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world" (ChoosetoChallenge), pointing to the importance of every individual speaking up to challenge and call out gender bias and inequality.

The public can access the special issue by visiting the RELX SDG Resource Center. In addition to the content collection, Dr. Márcia Balisciano, RELX's Global Head of Corporate Responsibility, interviews Dr. Marianne J. Legato, internationally renowned academic, physician, author, lecturer, and specialist in gender-specific medicine. Listen to the compelling Q&A podcast by clicking here.

Each year on March 8, IWD is celebrated around the world to recognize achievements, address challenges and honor women's rights. It celebrates the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women while also serving as a call to action for accelerating gender parity.

To further support this mission, Elsevier's Education, Reference and Continuity Group, along with its Scientific, Technical and Medical Journals group, are publishing curated content, covering a range of topics including gender bias and discrimination, women's health and well-being, and women in leadership and empowerment. The goal in highlighting over 50 carefully curated chapters and articles is to illustrate the dependability and care that scientific research offers in various aspects of gender parity.

Suzanne BeDell, Managing Director of Elsevier's Education, Reference and Continuity group, said: "I am proud to be a member of Elsevier's Sustainability Board, where we've made great strides in addressing gender equality at Elsevier. Today, I'm equally proud to see how we are using our world-class content to provide researchers and clinicians access to articles and book chapters that address a wide array of important issues for women."

These resources, alongside a fascinating conversation with Dr. Marianne J. Legato, editor of the award-winning book "The Plasticity of Sex: The Molecular Biology and Clinical Features of Genomic Sex, Gender Identity, and Sexual Behavior," continue Elsevier's long tradition of advancing science and improving health outcomes.

"In keeping with this year's choosetochallenge theme, I pledge to support gender equality, use my voice to challenge when necessary, and make space at the table for all genders," added BeDell.

To access the special issue collection of articles and book chapters, visit the SciTech Connect Blog or the RELX SDG Resource Center.

