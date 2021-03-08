Japanese scientists are about to launch solid-state batteries into space.The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) plans to install a solid-state battery at the International Space Station this fall. Cold temperatures can reduce battery performance, but it remains unclear how batteries will fare in extreme space conditions. This is why JAXA called for research proposals in 2016 and chose to cooperate with Hitachi Zosen to develop a solid-state battery that can operate in space. JAXA will send the solid-state battery to the ISS and attach it the IVA-replaceable Small Exposed Experiment Platform ...

