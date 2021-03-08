L'Occitane, Amazon EU, Bridgestone, Mars, Crédit Agricole, and Johnson Johnson Recognized for Outstanding Sustainable Procurement Practices

EcoVadis, the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, today announces the winners of its fifth annual Sustainable Procurement Leadership Awards program. Winners were announced at the EcoVadis Sustain 2021 virtual conference in Paris.

The EcoVadis Sustainable Procurement Leadership Awards celebrate excellence and recognize the outstanding performance of companies in engaging and integrating sustainability into their relationships with trading partners around the globe.

"While all our nominees exemplify true commitment to creating a more sustainable future for the world, we are delighted to recognize those who continue to raise the bar for sustainable procurement practices," said Pierre-François Thaler, Co-CEO, EcoVadis. "Our 2021 winners have gone big on their commitments to see actionable business value from sustainability by working to spark real change where it matters most across the supply chain."

Nominees were evaluated on strategy and approach, procurement integration, scale and coverage, and program results across three main categories:

Best Value Chain Engagement

Winners: Johnson Johnson, and L'Occitane Group

This award, which was given out to two companies, acknowledges excellence in engaging trading partners in sustainability initiatives and honors best-in-class examples of driving internal engagement to roll out global sustainable procurement programs.

This award was selected by an independent jury panel comprised of industry experts. The jury panel remarked key attributes that led to Johnson Johnson's selection through a winning combination of clear program strategy, aligned with ambitious publicly stated objectives, and strong supplier engagement results demonstrated in a progress tracking system.

Len DeCandia, Chief Procurement Officer, Johnson Johnson

"We are humbled by this selection by an independent panel, recognizing our program's outstanding performance as well as the focus and commitment of our Johnson Johnson teams and our supplier business partners on ensuring sustainable business practices for us all."

The jury panel also said L'Occitane "stepped up their game" over the past two years, noting their international coverage, engagement in industry collaboration, strong governance, and effective use of risk mapping.

Elvire REGNIER-LUSSIER, Chief Procurement Officer, L'Occitane

"Sustainability has always been at the heart of the L'Occitane business strategy. It is with great pride that L'Occitane is receiving the Best Value Chain Engagement Award for our sustainable NotJustSuppliers program. This award recognizes our strategy to consider our suppliers as true business partners, building environmentally safe solutions and innovations together that delight our customers."

Read the full profiles of the three expert jury members, and more details on the key attributes of these programs that led them chose these two winners in the detailed awards report here.

Outstanding Program Leadership

Winners: Gemma Tyndall(Amazon EU), and Katia Michieletto (Groupe L'Occitane)

This award recognizes individuals with outstanding contribution to driving a sustainable procurement initiative forward within their company. This award is nominated and selected by the EcoVadis team based on sustainable procurement program results and demonstrated excellence in program strategy and execution.

Gemma TYNDALL, EU Procurement Sustainability and Safety Manager, Amazon EU

"On behalf of the whole sustainability procurement team at Amazon, it's a great honor to receive this award from EcoVadis. Amazon made a big commitment by co-founding The Climate Pledge with the goal of achieving net zero carbon across all our businesses by 2040 a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement's goal and it wouldn't be possible without the hard work of the procurement team."

Katia MICHIELETTO, Global Head of Responsible Purchasing, L'Occitane

"It is already a great privilege to have been assigned as the global head of responsible purchasing for L'Occitane Group, which is such a committed group. It is now an honor to receive these awards from EcoVadis. A warm thank you to L'Occitane's top management for your sponsorship, to our suppliers and to the purchasing teams worldwide who make it happen. Finally, a big thank you to the EcoVadis team for your support to improve sustainability in our supply chain."

Best Portfolio Performance Improvement

Winners: Crédit Agricole, Mars, Bridgestone

For the first time, this award is granted to three companies who demonstrate the highest percentage of rated companies improving their sustainability performance within their region. Winners in this category were selected based on data from their portfolio of EcoVadis scorecards.

In addition to these awards, EcoVadis also recognizes a selection of small and medium sized rated companies (suppliers and trading partners) from across the globe who achieved exceptionally high performance in their EcoVadis rating in the past year. Learn more on the EcoVadis 2021 Sustainability Leadership Awards page.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 75,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com, Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210308005104/en/

Contacts:

Press Inquiries

US: Corporate Ink for EcoVadis

617-969-9192, ecovadis@corporateink.com