Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 8, 2021) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") marked International Women's Day on March 8, 2021 with a special market open video ceremony featuring the women of the CSE team. They joined together to celebrate the achievements of women and to push for greater gender parity worldwide.

"At the CSE, we know that diversity and inclusion matter. We also recognize that the current environment reinforces that women bring different experience, perspectives and skills to the table, making irreplaceable contributions to decisions and policies that better the workplace for everyone," said Mary Anne Palangio, Chief Financial Officer of the CSE.

The CSE is proud to play an important role in helping women entrepreneurs access the capital markets. The Exchange also benefits greatly from the talented women on its team.

"This is not a one-day or a one-week focus for us. It's part of our DNA," Ms. Palangio said.

Pina De Santis, the CSE's Vice President of Corporate Development, thanked the women on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19 in her remarks. She also noted that women deserve tremendous credit for taking on additional responsibilities during the pandemic, including childcare.

"I extend my sincere thanks to women for all their efforts, and wish you all a happy International Women's Day," Ms. De Santis said.

To view the market open, and for the CSE's playlist of women's valuable contributions to ongoing diversity and inclusion conversations head to https://go.thecse.com/diversity-videos.

