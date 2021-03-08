DJ RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 1 to 5, 2021

RUBIS RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 1 to 5, 2021 08-March-2021 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Paris, March 8, 2021, 6:00 pm Issuer Name: Rubis (LEI: 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742) Category of securities: Ordinary shares (ISIN: FR0013269123) Period: From March 1, 2021 to March 5, 2021 In accordance with the authorization granted by the Combined Shareholders' Meeting held on December 9, 2020 to implement a share buyback program, the Company operated, between March 1, 2021 and March 5, 2021, the purchases of its own shares in view of their cancelation presented below. Aggregate presentation per day and per market: Identification Daily total Daily weighted Market Issuer name Identification code Transaction code of financial volume (in average price of (MIC Number of of issuer (LEI) date instrument (ISIN) number of shares acquired* Code) transactions shares) RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/01 FR0013269123 9,446 38.61 CEUX 79 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/01 FR0013269123 2,459 38.57 TQEX 19 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/01 FR0013269123 38,095 38.62 XPAR 230 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/02 FR0013269123 9,076 38.47 CEUX 86 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/02 FR0013269123 2,316 38.47 TQEX 15 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/02 FR0013269123 44,226 38.30 XPAR 277 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/03 FR0013269123 8,978 38.15 CEUX 118 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/03 FR0013269123 2,286 38.34 TQEX 20 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/03 FR0013269123 35,236 38.06 XPAR 258 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/04 FR0013269123 6,686 38.57 CEUX 80 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/04 FR0013269123 2,337 38.47 TQEX 26 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/04 FR0013269123 30,977 38.56 XPAR 199 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/05 FR0013269123 9,575 39.32 CEUX 84 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/05 FR0013269123 2,234 39.22 TQEX 27 RUBIS 969500MGFIKUGLTC9742 2021/03/05 FR0013269123 23,191 39.35 XPAR 178 * Two-digit rounding after the decimal TOTAL 227,118 38.54

Detailed presentation per transaction:

Detailed information on the transactions carried out from March 1, 2021 to March 5, 2021 is available on the Company's website: Share buyback program (rubis.fr).

Contact RUBIS - Legal department Tel: +(33) 1 44 17 95 95 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: RUBIS: transactions carried out within the framework of the share buyback program (excluding transactions within the liquidity agreement) - March 1 to 5, 2021 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: RUBIS 46, rue Boissière 75116 Paris France Phone: +33 144 17 95 95 Fax: +33 145 01 72 49 E-mail: communication@rubis.fr Internet: www.rubis.fr ISIN: FR0013269123 Euronext Ticker: RUI AMF Category: Share buyback / Disposal of own shares / Transactions in own shares (aggregated version) EQS News ID: 1173968 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

